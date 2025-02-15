What Is Really In Taco Bell's Famous Beef?

This question has plagued a lot of people — lovers and haters of the fast-food restaurant. So much so that in 2011, Taco Bell faced a lawsuit from an Alabama law firm alleging false advertising. In the class action lawsuit, the lawyers demanded that Taco Bell change the description of "seasoned beef" to "taco meat filling." Their contention was the main ingredient only contained 36% beef and 64% fillers. When Taco Bell changed its marketing and disclosed more about the seasoned beef, the law firm dropped its complaint. Greg Creed, president for the fast-food chain, released a statement detailing that the seasoned beef was 88% USDA-inspected beef and only 12% seasonings and other ingredients.

The statement cleared up confusion for the public, but what are the other ingredients? According to Taco Bell, the remaining 12% consists of ingredients found in items at a grocery store. Water to add moisture, spices (chili pepper, salt, onion powder, sugar, tomato powder, cocoa powder, and garlic powder) plus a proprietary blend of seasonings, oats, starch, citric acid, and other ingredients to enhance the quality. Sure, some of the ingredients sound like something you'd find in a chemistry lab (like sodium phosphates), but they're all common additives in many foods.