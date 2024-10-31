Why Costco Discontinued Its Polish Food Court Hot Dog
Costco's food court hot dogs are known as some of the best franks on the market — and at a $1.50 price point, it's hard to imagine a cheaper option. But some members recall that there was once another type of dog that you could snag for the same price: the beloved Polish dog. The difference between Costco's two options came down to the sausage. The Polish Kirkland frank was packed with a blend of spices, and was highly regarded as a zestier alternative to the traditional all-beef hot dog.
Sadly for lovers of this unique dog, it was removed from Costco food courts in the United States back in 2018. On Costco's website, the bulk retailer explained, "In order to simplify our menu and make room for healthier options, we have decided to offer only the all-beef Hot Dog." The company claimed that member preference for the standard frank was clearly reflected in the sales data. However, fans have since expressed major disappointment and frustration over the Polish dog's disappearance. Some customers cite a lack of promotion for the item's underselling, with one commenter on Reddit writing, "A lot of people didn't know there was a difference between the all beef frank and the Polish."
Fans have been clamoring for the Polish dog's return for years
Polish dogs are on the top of the list of discontinued Costco foods we desperately miss, and we aren't alone. A Change.org petition was launched the same year that Costco got rid of the special franks, urging the chain to bring the beloved menu item back. Over 8,800 people have signed the petition as of this writing, and its description assures Costco that more Polish dogs will be ordered if and when the product returns. However, the wholesale company has yet to deliver, and the page remains short of its goal.
While Costco members in the U.S. haven't had a taste of the Polish dog in years, there is still a way to enjoy the long-lost food court item, if you are willing to travel. Costco locations in Canada still offer the Polish dog to those lucky customers up north. And fortunately for out-of-country visitors, memberships are valid at all locations worldwide. While you're there, don't forget to check out the other Costco food court items that Canadians can enjoy, like chicken tenders and poutine fries.