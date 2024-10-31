Why Costco Discontinued Its Polish Food Court Hot Dog

Costco's food court hot dogs are known as some of the best franks on the market — and at a $1.50 price point, it's hard to imagine a cheaper option. But some members recall that there was once another type of dog that you could snag for the same price: the beloved Polish dog. The difference between Costco's two options came down to the sausage. The Polish Kirkland frank was packed with a blend of spices, and was highly regarded as a zestier alternative to the traditional all-beef hot dog.

Sadly for lovers of this unique dog, it was removed from Costco food courts in the United States back in 2018. On Costco's website, the bulk retailer explained, "In order to simplify our menu and make room for healthier options, we have decided to offer only the all-beef Hot Dog." The company claimed that member preference for the standard frank was clearly reflected in the sales data. However, fans have since expressed major disappointment and frustration over the Polish dog's disappearance. Some customers cite a lack of promotion for the item's underselling, with one commenter on Reddit writing, "A lot of people didn't know there was a difference between the all beef frank and the Polish."