Why You Shouldn't Have An Island In A Small Kitchen

For those looking to create more coveted counter space in a tiny kitchen, designer Alecia Taylor had a few suggestions for smart and sleek ways to upgrade your surface area without the addition of a bulky island. The simplest (and cheapest) solution is to purchase an over-the-sink cutting board, which is "a genius way to add prep space without sacrificing counters," according to Taylor. Available online for as little as $20, these extra-long cutting boards are designed to transform your sink into even more available space.

If you're in need of a more permanent solution to your space issues and have access to power tools, Taylor suggested installing a fold-down countertop, which is "great for creating extra workspace that can be folded away after meal prep." Typically made of solid wood or stainless steel, these moveable counters can sometimes double the surface area of your kitchen. You can find them via online retailers like Amazon for under $20.

When it comes to small kitchens that are not only lacking counters but ample storage space as well, Taylor recommended investing in a rolling cart –– "a stylish, mobile option that can be tucked away when not in use," she said. Not only do these carts provide more counter space and places to stash gadgets and utensils, but they can also add design elements like glossy granite counters, warming wood accents, or trendy chrome finishes to your kitchen without breaking the bank.