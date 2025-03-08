Why You Shouldn't Have An Island In A Small Kitchen
Most home cooks have an ideal of their dream kitchen: Typically, something spacious and well-designed with durable stone countertops, a roomy refrigerator, and an abundance of chic warm lighting. However, having a small kitchen doesn't have to be a deal breaker for those dreaming of making big meals. While counter space comes at a premium in smaller kitchens, there are many smart design elements that can enhance the functionality of even the tiniest apartment kitchens. But when it comes to outfitting a small space, there is one perennially popular design choice that should be avoided at all costs: the kitchen island.
While islands are often a sought-out solution to space and storage issues, kitchen expert Alecia Taylor, a designer at Cabinet Now, told Food Republic that she strongly advises against them for smaller areas. "A kitchen island can disrupt the kitchen triangle flow between the fridge, stove, and sink," Taylor said, "and can also block cabinet doors and drawers, making daily and simple tasks more frustrating." Despite their functionality and pleasing aesthetics, islands can, unfortunately, be more obstructive than necessary in a diminutive kitchen due to their large size.
Island alternatives for smaller kitchens
For those looking to create more coveted counter space in a tiny kitchen, designer Alecia Taylor had a few suggestions for smart and sleek ways to upgrade your surface area without the addition of a bulky island. The simplest (and cheapest) solution is to purchase an over-the-sink cutting board, which is "a genius way to add prep space without sacrificing counters," according to Taylor. Available online for as little as $20, these extra-long cutting boards are designed to transform your sink into even more available space.
If you're in need of a more permanent solution to your space issues and have access to power tools, Taylor suggested installing a fold-down countertop, which is "great for creating extra workspace that can be folded away after meal prep." Typically made of solid wood or stainless steel, these moveable counters can sometimes double the surface area of your kitchen. You can find them via online retailers like Amazon for under $20.
When it comes to small kitchens that are not only lacking counters but ample storage space as well, Taylor recommended investing in a rolling cart –– "a stylish, mobile option that can be tucked away when not in use," she said. Not only do these carts provide more counter space and places to stash gadgets and utensils, but they can also add design elements like glossy granite counters, warming wood accents, or trendy chrome finishes to your kitchen without breaking the bank.