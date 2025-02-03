The Metallic Accents You Need In Your Kitchen For 2025
While a full metal kitchen may require regular deep cleaning to remove obvious smudges, stains, and fingerprints, a few chrome accent pieces can really make it shine. Much like salt in a dish, a bit of chrome adds flair to any kitchen and is a great complement to most textures and materials.
Chrome is a popular material for appliances and fixtures that could use some strengthening but don't quite need the durability of stainless steel. It's a great choice for appliances and fixtures that catch the eye like microwaves and sink faucets, adding a touch of detail that reflects light in a pleasing way. It's also fantastic for small pieces that stick out from flush surfaces like cabinet knobs and oven handles. Sturdy enough to not break when bumped, they stand out from dark woods and paint while still pairing well with paler colors and vibrant textures like veined marble. Some people even use chrome trim for backsplashes to really bring their colors and textures to life, providing a nice bit of contrast.
If you want to mix metals, chrome pairs quite well with warmer materials like brass, gold, and nickel. It's especially suited for matte materials that have great coloring but could use a bit of shine to make them really pop. Just keep in mind that not all metals are made the same and have their own maintenance and cleaning requirements to extend their longevity.
How to clean chrome kitchen accents
While relatively strong, chrome is still far softer than stainless steel, so you've got to be a little gentle with it. Acidic kitchen cleaners like apple cider vinegar are great for many materials, but they can damage chromium coatings. Vodka is gentle enough on chrome to avoid damaging it but is a great way to cut through the oil of fingerprints and grease that dull its shine.
Unlike dull, matte materials, chrome shows oil buildup very quickly. As such, you may want to avoid using it for anything above eye level. If you've ever cleaned a stove's vent hood, you know just how quickly grease carried by steam and cooking vapors can build up on tall metallic surfaces. While this isn't an issue in commercial kitchens that get scrubbed from top to bottom every night, this can severely sabotage your home kitchen's aesthetics without a rigorous cleaning schedule.
You'll want to avoid using stiff brushes or abrasive cleaners to maintain your chrome accents. They can scratch the surface quite easily, reducing its shine and sabotaging the reason you used chrome in the first place. While something like Bar Keepers Friend is the key to cleaning burned pan bottoms and bringing steel back to a brilliant finish, it's simply too rough on soft metals like chromium and brass. Instead, try using a soft cloth and gentle cleaners like Windex to burnish your accents back to their original glory.