The Metallic Accents You Need In Your Kitchen For 2025

While a full metal kitchen may require regular deep cleaning to remove obvious smudges, stains, and fingerprints, a few chrome accent pieces can really make it shine. Much like salt in a dish, a bit of chrome adds flair to any kitchen and is a great complement to most textures and materials.

Chrome is a popular material for appliances and fixtures that could use some strengthening but don't quite need the durability of stainless steel. It's a great choice for appliances and fixtures that catch the eye like microwaves and sink faucets, adding a touch of detail that reflects light in a pleasing way. It's also fantastic for small pieces that stick out from flush surfaces like cabinet knobs and oven handles. Sturdy enough to not break when bumped, they stand out from dark woods and paint while still pairing well with paler colors and vibrant textures like veined marble. Some people even use chrome trim for backsplashes to really bring their colors and textures to life, providing a nice bit of contrast.

If you want to mix metals, chrome pairs quite well with warmer materials like brass, gold, and nickel. It's especially suited for matte materials that have great coloring but could use a bit of shine to make them really pop. Just keep in mind that not all metals are made the same and have their own maintenance and cleaning requirements to extend their longevity.