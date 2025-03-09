Here's How To Assemble Baklava Without Working Layer By Layer
Making traditional baklava really is a labor of love — whether Bosnian or Turkish, whether chai masala spiced or seasoned with tomato and string beans. The process involves meticulously layering sheets of phyllo dough, brushing them with butter as you go, and sprinkling in nuts. Then it all goes in the oven to be baked before being drenched in syrup, turning into the golden sweet delicacy we know it to be. But Adriano Zumbo, world-renowned pâtissier, told Food Republic that there may be an even easier method to making baklava. Instead of layering, he suggested, "Brush phyllo sheets with melted butter and crumple them into a baking dish. This creates a flaky, syrupy baklava without layering."
This method totally eliminates the effort of carefully lifting and positioning ultra-thin phyllo, which can tear if not handled with precision or filled with too many things. Instead, this clever approach actually embraces imperfection, rewarding bakers with a rustic yet equally delicious version of the classic dessert.
Traditional baklava can sometimes end up with dry top layers and overly saturated bottoms, but with crumpled phyllo, the nooks and folds should be able to catch the syrup evenly, ensuring a consistent balance of sweetness throughout. So, while this might seem like just a shortcut, it's smart technique that also preserves — and maybe even enhances — the very best parts of baklava.
Preventing dry phyllo when making baklava
While this shortcut makes baklava much easier to assemble, it does introduce a new challenge as phyllo dough dries out quickly, turning fragile and difficult to handle in just minutes. And no, puff pastry and phyllo dough aren't the same thing — far from it. Phyllo is paper-thin, crisp, and delicate while puff pastry is thicker and layered with butter, which creates a flaky texture. So, if you're tempted to swap them, don't. The results won't be the same.
Luckily Adriano Zumbo's fix for this is simple but flawless: "Cover the phyllo with a damp cloth to prevent drying while assembling. This prevents drying while assembling," he advised. Without this step, the delicate pastry can become brittle and even more tricky to work, which will make it harder to crumple properly and achieve the right texture in the final dish.
And of course, nuts will still get their moment to shine, just with a new twist that enhances both flavor and texture. Instead of being scattered between layers as in the classic version, simply fold them straight into the crumpled phyllo before baking. The final step, of course, is the syrup — a crucial component that brings everything together once baked. Whether you use honey, sugar, or a combination of both, taking the time to let the dessert rest is key. A few hours, or even better, overnight, allows the syrup to fully soak in, ensuring a perfectly balanced bite where the sweetness complements the buttery crunch of the pastry.