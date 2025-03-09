Here's How To Assemble Baklava Without Working Layer By Layer

Making traditional baklava really is a labor of love — whether Bosnian or Turkish, whether chai masala spiced or seasoned with tomato and string beans. The process involves meticulously layering sheets of phyllo dough, brushing them with butter as you go, and sprinkling in nuts. Then it all goes in the oven to be baked before being drenched in syrup, turning into the golden sweet delicacy we know it to be. But Adriano Zumbo, world-renowned pâtissier, told Food Republic that there may be an even easier method to making baklava. Instead of layering, he suggested, "Brush phyllo sheets with melted butter and crumple them into a baking dish. This creates a flaky, syrupy baklava without layering."

This method totally eliminates the effort of carefully lifting and positioning ultra-thin phyllo, which can tear if not handled with precision or filled with too many things. Instead, this clever approach actually embraces imperfection, rewarding bakers with a rustic yet equally delicious version of the classic dessert.

Traditional baklava can sometimes end up with dry top layers and overly saturated bottoms, but with crumpled phyllo, the nooks and folds should be able to catch the syrup evenly, ensuring a consistent balance of sweetness throughout. So, while this might seem like just a shortcut, it's smart technique that also preserves — and maybe even enhances — the very best parts of baklava.