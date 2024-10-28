How Bosnian Baklava Is Different From The Turkish Variety
When you think of baklava (which is not the same as katmer), you're likely picturing a sweet pastry with wafer-thin sheets of flaky filo dough that are dipped and soaked in sticky syrup, with generous layers of chopped nuts in between. But what kind of syrup is it, and exactly how many sheets of filo are inside each pastry? More importantly, which nuts are used to make a baklava? Well, the answers to these questions is what makes each variety of baklava so different from the other.
There are several variations of baklava across the globe, and among the most popular ones are those made in Turkey as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina. To the unbeknownst, both Turkish and Bosnian baklava might look much the same at first, but there is one significant difference. Turkish versions traditionally use bright green pistachios that grow in the southern region of the country. On the flip side, the Bosnian varieties predominantly use walnuts.
Bosnian baklava typically features a syrup known as agda that's made from sugar, water, and lemon wheels. This syrup is poured over the baklava while both the pastry and the liquid are piping hot, as this helps the filo absorb all that sugary goodness. While Turkish versions may also feature a similar sugar, water, and lemon syrup, that's not always the case. They can also be made partly or even entirely from honey, which often gives the Turkish syrup a thicker body and a more floral flavor.
Different types of Bosnian and Turkish baklava
Turkey is home to various types of baklava. Though traditional ones feature pistachios, there are also versions that use other nuts like cashews, hazelnuts, and yes, sometimes even walnuts. Some are soaked in milk rather than sugar syrup, and others have no liquids inside at all (these are known as kuru, a.k.a. dry baklava).
Perhaps the most popular Turkish variety is the Gaziantep baklava, which was granted the European Union's protected status in 2013. Made from filo sheets and syrup, the highlight of the baklava is the use of Antep pistachios grown in Gaziantep and a thick semolina cream known as kaymak. This rich and creamy baklava is assembled in a round metal tin and thensliced into neat triangles. When eating and drinking in Turkey, you'll notice that the Gaziantep baklava is leisurely enjoyed whilst the pastry is still warm.
There are several varieties of Bosnian baklava as well, including dzandar — a cylindrical baklava which also features kaymak along with walnuts, though it can sometimes have almonds or hazelnuts too. Then there is the famous ruzice baklava, featuring chopped walnuts, tirit (toasted crumbs made from flour, butter, and egg yolks), and raisins on occasion. Ruzice gets its name from its shape, which is made by rolling the pastry, slicing it into little rounds, and arranging it to resemble rosebuds. In Bosnia, ruzice is often served with hot khava — a strong, dark, and bitter black coffee that wonderfully complements the baklava's sugary sweetness.
Don't mistake Bosnian and Turkish baklava for other versions
The flaky pastry's origin is a widely contested matter, and though some historians conclude that modern baklava has Turkish roots dating back to the Ottoman Empire, others vehemently disagree. These theories claim that baklava is likely the descendent of an even older dessert called placenta cake (made from layers of dough, cheese, and bay leaves) that was famous in Ancient Greece and Rome.
Regardless, Turkey and Bosnia-Herzegovina aren't the only countries famous for their baklava: versions of the sweet pastry exist all across the Greek, Balkan, and Arab regions. For instance, Greek baklava too uses walnuts, though it layers precisely 33 sheets of filo inside — each representing a year of Jesus Christ's life. The traditional Greek dish favors a lemon and honey syrup over a sugar one, and it also uses cinnamon. Similarly, Armenians too make their baklava out of walnuts and cinnamon, though they add cloves to the mix as well. On the flip side, you'll find both cinnamon and cloves in the baklava that's made in Azerbaijan, but with the addition of cardamom and saffron on top.
Algerian baklava can be identified by the delicate flavor of orange blossom water in its sugar syrup, whereas the Iranian version uses rosewater, cardamom, and a garnish of dried rose petals on occasion. On the flip side, countries like Tunisia, Serbia, and Romania typically use a mix of different nuts. There are so many delightful varieties of baklava across the globe!