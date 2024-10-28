How Bosnian Baklava Is Different From The Turkish Variety

When you think of baklava (which is not the same as katmer), you're likely picturing a sweet pastry with wafer-thin sheets of flaky filo dough that are dipped and soaked in sticky syrup, with generous layers of chopped nuts in between. But what kind of syrup is it, and exactly how many sheets of filo are inside each pastry? More importantly, which nuts are used to make a baklava? Well, the answers to these questions is what makes each variety of baklava so different from the other.

There are several variations of baklava across the globe, and among the most popular ones are those made in Turkey as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina. To the unbeknownst, both Turkish and Bosnian baklava might look much the same at first, but there is one significant difference. Turkish versions traditionally use bright green pistachios that grow in the southern region of the country. On the flip side, the Bosnian varieties predominantly use walnuts.

Bosnian baklava typically features a syrup known as agda that's made from sugar, water, and lemon wheels. This syrup is poured over the baklava while both the pastry and the liquid are piping hot, as this helps the filo absorb all that sugary goodness. While Turkish versions may also feature a similar sugar, water, and lemon syrup, that's not always the case. They can also be made partly or even entirely from honey, which often gives the Turkish syrup a thicker body and a more floral flavor.