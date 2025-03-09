Are Canned Peas A Good Source Of Protein?
Canned peas may not be the first thing you think of when thinking of sources of protein, but these little green guys hold their own in the plant-based world. Sarah Lili Herrington, MS — nutritionist at Mitogenesis Health — told Food Republic that "one cup of canned peas contains about 8 [grams] of protein, which is comparatively more than some other canned beans." That's a pretty solid protein boost for something that usually just gets tossed into casseroles or buried under a mountain of mashed potatoes.
And one of the best things about peas is just how versatile they are. They can be blended into the easiest pea soup, added to salads, or whipped into dips. Herrington shared, "I love mixing peas into rice, or with other beans to improve their protein content."
Mixing peas with other plant-based proteins — such as quinoa or tofu — can help create a more complete protein profile, ensuring the body gets all the essential amino acids it needs. Think of peas as a building block in a protein-packed meal.
A bowl of traditional pasta might not be particularly high in protein, but swapping in chickpea pasta and tossing it with peas and nutritional yeast could yield around 23 grams of plant-based protein per serving. Their versatility makes them a simple way to boost the protein content of a meal without extra effort.
The nutritional power of canned peas
While peas do provide a respectable amount of protein, they bring more to the table than just muscle-building potential. They're also packed with fiber, which helps with digestion — a single cup of canned peas contains around 6 grams of fiber, making them a great option for supporting gut health.
Another hidden superpower of peas is their natural sweetness. Unlike other protein-rich legumes, like chickpeas, which can have an earthier taste, peas have a slightly sweet and fresh flavor, which is why they're such a favorite with kids and picky eaters. This makes them an easy and nutritious addition to meals without much resistance.
So, while canned peas may not replace your go-to protein sources, they definitely deserve a spot in the rotation. They're affordable, convenient, and sneakily nutritious — and as Herrington pointed out, pairing them with other legumes or grains only enhances their protein potential. So why not throw them into a spring quinoa bowl topped with asparagus and a fried egg? If you haven't been giving peas a chance, it might be time to rethink these tiny green powerhouses.