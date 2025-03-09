Is Garlic Powder Or Salt Better For Your Homemade Garlic Bread?

There's something about making garlic bread at home that brings joy to many households, but there's this underlying question that several people face: should you use garlic powder or garlic salt? It might sound like a simple dilemma but the choice can actually make a big difference in your homemade bread. For the best tasting dish, go for garlic powder.

To put it simply, garlic powder is just garlic. It's made by drying the cloves and grinding them into a light powder. This means you get a naturally pure garlic flavor, and you're completely in charge of the amount of salt you add to your garlic bread. Having this type of control is great because if your recipe contains other salty ingredients, like salted butter, you can minimize oversalting, which is hard to adjust. By using unsalted garlic powder, you can avoid that problem altogether. Also, the texture of the powder mixes really well with the melted butter, to make a nice coating for your garlic bread recipe.

Garlic salt, on the other hand, doesn't give you the same control as it's pre-mixed. It's garlic powder combined with salt, and usually has quite a bit more salt than garlic. Since the salt is already included, you run the risk of oversalting your garlic bread with other savory ingredients.