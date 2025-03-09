Is Garlic Powder Or Salt Better For Your Homemade Garlic Bread?
There's something about making garlic bread at home that brings joy to many households, but there's this underlying question that several people face: should you use garlic powder or garlic salt? It might sound like a simple dilemma but the choice can actually make a big difference in your homemade bread. For the best tasting dish, go for garlic powder.
To put it simply, garlic powder is just garlic. It's made by drying the cloves and grinding them into a light powder. This means you get a naturally pure garlic flavor, and you're completely in charge of the amount of salt you add to your garlic bread. Having this type of control is great because if your recipe contains other salty ingredients, like salted butter, you can minimize oversalting, which is hard to adjust. By using unsalted garlic powder, you can avoid that problem altogether. Also, the texture of the powder mixes really well with the melted butter, to make a nice coating for your garlic bread recipe.
Garlic salt, on the other hand, doesn't give you the same control as it's pre-mixed. It's garlic powder combined with salt, and usually has quite a bit more salt than garlic. Since the salt is already included, you run the risk of oversalting your garlic bread with other savory ingredients.
Why garlic powder pairs better with other garlic bread ingredients
Since garlic powder gives you more control over saltiness and overall flavor, it is the recommended option to go with. It's not just about the salt either. Garlic powder mixes well with other notes that can be found in classic homemade garlic bread. If you add on parmesan cheese (which is quite salty to begin with), fresh parsley, and a sprinkle of oregano or basil, the garlic powder complements them and doesn't over-power their flavors. Depending on your preference, you can add more garlic to truly allow the tastes of the garlic powder to come through.
Using fresh garlic is another option, and many recipes call for garlic cloves and garlic powder. The cloves add a directly piquant bite, while you might notice the powder adds a more subtle, widespread flavor throughout the bread. You can also try different breads for your garlicky creation, like a fresh-baked sourdough farm loaf, a thick Italian focaccia, or light French baguette. Take your homemade garlic bread up a notch by sprinkling on red pepper flakes for added spice, or lightly dab some zesty brine onto the bread for a bright contrast, or even a drizzle of the bougie truffle oil for an earthy flavor. It all comes down to playing around and finding what works best for your taste to get the perfect dish you're looking for.