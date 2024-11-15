The Bougie Oil Gordon Ramsay Swears Chefs Don't Use Correctly
The allure of adding a certain va-va-voom to your dishes seems all too easy with one particular oil handy, but Gordon Ramsay is desperate for you to resist the urge. According to Ramsay, truffle oil is being used all wrong and with little of the desired effect. Known for its luxurious reputation, the gourmet ingredient is an infusion of olive oil and aromatic underground fungi called truffles. The oil is often created using natural truffles but may sometimes be made with chemical alternatives. Despite the high-in-demand taste, it turns out that there's more to the formula of getting it right with this lavish oil.
In an interview with POPSUGAR, Ramsay expressed his woes about the way that most people tactlessly use this oil. "The worst thing, for me, is truffle oil. That thing needs to be let down. When [people] use it, they use the same f***ing top [as any other oil], so they pour it, and it comes out in abundance. This thing needs to be let out in tiny, tiny, little [amounts]," explained Ramsay. That's not all the celebrity chef has had to say; in other instances he has referred to the oil as both "pungent" and "overrated," while railing against chefs who use it "like vinaigrette."
Ramsay isn't the only chef who takes issue with the misuse of truffle oil. Martha Stewart shared her brutally honest feelings about it, saying during her 2014 Reddit AMA that "truffle oil is one of the few ingredients that doesn't belong in anyone's kitchen. It is ruinous of most recipes."
How to use truffle oil correctly
If you'd like to know how to actually use truffle oil, the good news is that there is a way to properly incorporate it into your favorite recipes. The important trick is knowing which type of oil will complement your recipe. Typically black truffle oil's full-bodied flavor pairs well with meat, richly seasoned foods, gravies, and tomato-rich meals. Meanwhile, white truffle oil better suits milder, less dense foods such as potatoes, eggs, and pasta-based dishes.
The general rule is to avoid using truffle oil as a cooking oil. A better approach is to consider it as a finishing oil. One alternative preparation method is drizzling the oil and letting it marinate your meal. Consider a splash over green salads, potato salads, and even French fries for a sophisticated kick. Otherwise, try venturing into the deep flavors by adding truffle oil to homemade vinaigrettes and sauces. If you're a pizza-lover, you can make the most out of your truffle oil by pairing it with tomato-based pizza recipes, especially if they include flavors such as arugula, prosciutto, mushroom, and mozzarella.
Gordon Ramsay suggests that going overboard with truffle oil is one big mistake that is spoiling your plate. For the celebrity chef, the sweet spot is achieved by using small drops from a pipette and only eating truffles when seasonally appropriate. One of his own truffle pasta recipes finds the ingredient subtly blended into the dish as a truffle emulsion with fresh truffle shavings on top of the dish.