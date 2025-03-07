The Crunchy Breakfast Item That Will Take Your Grilled Cheese To The Next Level

Grilled cheese sandwiches are a childhood favorite and comfort food go-to, quick to make and delicious to eat no matter how much effort you put into making them. But there's a clever way to take your grilled cheese to the next level with something that may be sitting in your pantry right now: cornflakes. Adding a coating of crushed cornflakes is another way to liven up your plain grilled cheese that creates a whole new element of tasty texture. The slightly crunchy, yet softly toasted bread and melted cheese get a welcome contrast from the crispy cereal. The sweetness of the cornflakes also plays nicely with the savory cheese, creating an interesting mix of flavors.

This isn't an entirely new idea, of course, as it's quite similar to the legendary deep-fried Cheese Frenchee, which is a specialty from Nebraska. This ingenious creation takes grilled cheese sandwiches battered with a cornflake coat, and deep-fries them in oil. To make it at home, always start with freshly grated cheese, as it melts better and more evenly than the pre-shredded kind. Choose a cheese that melts well too, like cheddar, provolone, Monterey Jack, or Gouda.

For the bread, pick something sturdy like sourdough or Texas toast to hold up to all the coating and grilling. Once you have your ingredients, make your grilled cheese as usual. Dip it in a beaten egg (or a mixture of egg and a little milk), then press the sandwich into crushed cornflakes, making sure both sides are evenly coated. Finally, cook the sandwich in a buttered or oiled skillet over medium heat, or pop it in your air fryer until it's brown and the cheese is melted.