The Crunchy Breakfast Item That Will Take Your Grilled Cheese To The Next Level
Grilled cheese sandwiches are a childhood favorite and comfort food go-to, quick to make and delicious to eat no matter how much effort you put into making them. But there's a clever way to take your grilled cheese to the next level with something that may be sitting in your pantry right now: cornflakes. Adding a coating of crushed cornflakes is another way to liven up your plain grilled cheese that creates a whole new element of tasty texture. The slightly crunchy, yet softly toasted bread and melted cheese get a welcome contrast from the crispy cereal. The sweetness of the cornflakes also plays nicely with the savory cheese, creating an interesting mix of flavors.
This isn't an entirely new idea, of course, as it's quite similar to the legendary deep-fried Cheese Frenchee, which is a specialty from Nebraska. This ingenious creation takes grilled cheese sandwiches battered with a cornflake coat, and deep-fries them in oil. To make it at home, always start with freshly grated cheese, as it melts better and more evenly than the pre-shredded kind. Choose a cheese that melts well too, like cheddar, provolone, Monterey Jack, or Gouda.
For the bread, pick something sturdy like sourdough or Texas toast to hold up to all the coating and grilling. Once you have your ingredients, make your grilled cheese as usual. Dip it in a beaten egg (or a mixture of egg and a little milk), then press the sandwich into crushed cornflakes, making sure both sides are evenly coated. Finally, cook the sandwich in a buttered or oiled skillet over medium heat, or pop it in your air fryer until it's brown and the cheese is melted.
Other crunchy coatings you can use to upgrade your grilled cheese
Many other crunchy coatings can transform your grilled cheese. First, consider the texture and flavor you want to achieve. Panko breadcrumbs, a Japanese style of breadcrumb, create a very light and airy crunch. They're perfect if you want a crispiness that won't overpower the cheese. On the other hand, crushed crackers, like saltines, can add a bigger crunch and a salty kick. You can also try crushed, store-bought or homemade potato chips. Plain or lightly salted chips work well with most cheeses, while flavored chips could be paired with specific cheeses (like barbecue chips with cheddar, or Nacho Cheese Doritos with pepper jack for a slight kick). Crushed pretzels are another option, adding their own uniquely salty twist.
If you want to add a nutty flavor, apply chopped nuts such as almonds, cashews, or pecans, before grilling. Be sure to chop the nuts finely so they stick and don't make the sandwich hard to eat, though. Don't be afraid to experiment with different cheeses, other ingredients, and breads, too. Try sharp cheddar with San Francisco's Dutch crunch bread, or Brie cheese with apple butter and ham on sourdough. Each mixture will create a deliciously different flavor combination, and the crunchy coating will add yet another layer of tastiness. Have fun with this idea and try new things to put on the bread and cheese, whether it be inside or out.