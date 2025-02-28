Is There Actually A McDonald's In The Pentagon?
Musician Silly Stu's viral song, "McDonald's at the Pentagon," explores the concept of working at the fast food chain in the super-secure facility. While the intention of the tune seems to be to entertain, it may have millions of listeners digging deeper to determine if the Department of Defense's top brass are actually lining up to try the newest McDonald's hacks or sipping on those iconic green Shamrock Shakes. The truth is: They may be.
Situated on about 200 acres, the Pentagon is the workplace for more than 24,000 people, and it's probably fair to assume that they don't all pack a lunch each day. It's also likely inefficient to trek across that acreage to hop in the car and fight traffic in Arlington, all in the name of procuring a sandwich. So, it makes sense that the Pentagon offers food options to the workers there. And though we don't know whether they're ordering discounted Egg McMuffins or chicken nuggets (that would be hush-hush, of course), there is indeed a McDonald's on location that workers can visit.
That doesn't mean that your craving for a Quarter Pounder could land you an impromptu tour of the DoD, though — it's off-limits to the public. And while it has been reported that McDonald's employs their own workers at its Pentagon location, it's hard to say how to go about getting a job there like Silly Stu mentions in his song.
Where else can workers eat at the Pentagon?
If you're basing your career decisions on the sheer number of available food options at the facility where you work, the Pentagon could be a solid choice. McDonald's doesn't have a monopoly on the fast food game — right in the same section of the building, you could start your day at Dunkin', grab an affordable meal at Taco Bell, satisfy a Chinese food craving at Panda Express, and wrap it all up with dessert at Baskin Robbins.
And if you wanted to take a more leisurely lunch break, you could peruse the other food courts throughout the building with options like Panera, Subway, Moe's Southwest Grill, a self-service buffet with daily specials from Market Basket, and a fresh food vending machine from Wellfound Foods that features salads, sandwiches, and more. Along the way, you can also wash it all down with an upside-down drink from Starbucks or a smoothie from Jamba Juice.
While fast food does have a foothold in the multiple food courts at the Pentagon, there are some spots for when you're feeling a little fancier, too. Hissho Sushi is on hand to serve up fishy favorites in the form of bowls or rolls. Or, you can grab stylish Middle Eastern cuisine at Lebanese Taverna. Meanwhile, celebrity chef Robert Irvine's Fresh Kitchen offers options like Cajun mac and cheese or shrimp and grits which could serve as filling mains ... or maybe side dishes for a Filet-O-Fish?