Is There Actually A McDonald's In The Pentagon?

Musician Silly Stu's viral song, "McDonald's at the Pentagon," explores the concept of working at the fast food chain in the super-secure facility. While the intention of the tune seems to be to entertain, it may have millions of listeners digging deeper to determine if the Department of Defense's top brass are actually lining up to try the newest McDonald's hacks or sipping on those iconic green Shamrock Shakes. The truth is: They may be.

Situated on about 200 acres, the Pentagon is the workplace for more than 24,000 people, and it's probably fair to assume that they don't all pack a lunch each day. It's also likely inefficient to trek across that acreage to hop in the car and fight traffic in Arlington, all in the name of procuring a sandwich. So, it makes sense that the Pentagon offers food options to the workers there. And though we don't know whether they're ordering discounted Egg McMuffins or chicken nuggets (that would be hush-hush, of course), there is indeed a McDonald's on location that workers can visit.

That doesn't mean that your craving for a Quarter Pounder could land you an impromptu tour of the DoD, though — it's off-limits to the public. And while it has been reported that McDonald's employs their own workers at its Pentagon location, it's hard to say how to go about getting a job there like Silly Stu mentions in his song.