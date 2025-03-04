The New England Theme Restaurant That Gives You The Total Royal Treatment

New England has a special ability to sweep us back in time — it is the birthplace of the United States, after all. But it's rare to dine in an establishment that feels like a 900-year-old castle, surrounded by impenetrable stone and adorned with medieval memorabilia. No, we aren't talking about some hokey recreation. This destination is much more sophisticated, with fine wines, gourmet dining options, and waterside views. We're talking about the Castle Cantina Tapas Bar & Restaurant in Leicester, Massachusetts, an establishment located just 15 minutes from the city of Worcester.

The show-stopping moat and outdoor dining area is positioned right next to the Sargent Pond, providing a scenic experience on warmer days. Inside, you'll find warm chandelier lighting, arched entryways, and a crackling fireplace, adding to the locale's ambiance. Dishes range from the Cantina Surf & Turf to Camelot Gambas – a shrimp dish smothered in sauce and served with plantain chips. You can order small plates known as tapas to sample the menu or splurge on larger entrees, depending on your appetite.

Indulge in a fresh sangria, wine, or margarita prepared with top-shelf tequila to settle into your meal — the spirt list is quit extensive. This is a place to take your time and is popular for special occasions, family gatherings, and romantic dinners. With such a diverse menu, it's best to savor and try a variety of dishes rather than rush through the experience.