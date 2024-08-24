Are Tapas Different From Small Plate Appetizers?

Tiny plates can cause big confusion, so we'll get right to the point — tapas are not the same thing as appetizers. While both may look similar in size and presentation, the primary distinction is found in how each type of food is served. Appetizers come before the main course and offer diners satiation before larger portions arrive. Tapas, on the other hand, represent the main course that's been divided into small, delectable bites throughout the duration of a meal. Also, appetizers have an international presence and span many food genres. Tapas are distinctly Spanish, and therefore feature foods from that specific region.

According to StrawPoll, America's most popular appetizers include bread, nachos, wings, and dips. On the other hand, a common spread of tapas may include patatas bravas (crispy potatoes served alongside a spicy tomato-based sauce), cured ham, and the flavor bomb known as the Gilda, an olive, anchovy, and hot pepper medley stacked on toothpick skewers.

Tapas can be further classified as cosas de picar (finger foods), pintxos (skewered dishes), and cazuelas (food served in shallow earthenware bowls). Appetizers have fewer distinctions and reflect the overall cuisine of the establishment or meal. For example, American bar food might include chicken wings and potato skins as appetizers, while an Italian appetizer like bruschetta would be a common precursor to a main course of a classic Italian pasta.