Bavette Steak Too Expensive? Try This Cheaper Alternative Instead
Bavette steak, or flap steak, is one of the most underrated cuts of steak around, but it also can be kind of pricey, so it might be out of your budget. Food Republic spoke to David "Chef Fig" Figueroa, grill expert and co-founder of Melinda's Foods, about a less expensive alternative, and he had one cut come straight to mind. "Skirt steak is hands down the better alternative to bavette if you're after big, beefy flavor without breaking the bank," he said.
Skirt steak is quite different from bavette, being from entirely disparate parts of the cow; bavette is part of the bottom sirloin, while skirt is from the diaphragm. According to Figueroa, despite skirt steak being less expensive, he said, "It's got that loose, open grain that soaks up marinades like a champ and delivers a juicy, rich bite when cooked right."
He explained that while bavette is still good, "If it's a choice between skirt and bavette, I'm going skirt all day, every day. No contest." Why? It comes down to how bavette tastes: "It's a little milder and has a tighter grain, which means it doesn't quite hit the same way when you want that deep, charred steak flavor."
How to prep, cook, and slice skirt steak
Skirt steak is one of the very best cuts of steak, and David Figueroa recommends that, before you cook it, you let it marinate; just 30 minutes is all it needs, so "don't overdo it, or the texture will get weird." You really have your choice of marinades, from store-bought bottles to Italian salad dressing to homemade with just three ingredients; give it an Asian twist, a Mexican flair, a tropical Hawaiian punch — you'll just want to be sure to include an acid to help break down and tenderize the meat.
Then comes the cook, which Figueroa emphasizes must be done "hot and fast, always. Whether it's over ripping-hot charcoal or in a cast-iron skillet, you want a good sear while keeping the inside perfectly juicy." Despite the marinade helping to make this chewy cut of beef more tender, he cautioned, "Overcook it, and you'll be chewing for days—medium-rare to medium is the sweet spot."
Finally, there is absolutely a right way to cut your steak, according to chef Fig. "Slice it against the grain. If you cut it the wrong way, all that tenderness goes out the window, and you're left with a tough bite. But do it right, and you've got one of the best, most flavorful cuts of beef out there."