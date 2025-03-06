Bavette Steak Too Expensive? Try This Cheaper Alternative Instead

Bavette steak, or flap steak, is one of the most underrated cuts of steak around, but it also can be kind of pricey, so it might be out of your budget. Food Republic spoke to David "Chef Fig" Figueroa, grill expert and co-founder of Melinda's Foods, about a less expensive alternative, and he had one cut come straight to mind. "Skirt steak is hands down the better alternative to bavette if you're after big, beefy flavor without breaking the bank," he said.

Skirt steak is quite different from bavette, being from entirely disparate parts of the cow; bavette is part of the bottom sirloin, while skirt is from the diaphragm. According to Figueroa, despite skirt steak being less expensive, he said, "It's got that loose, open grain that soaks up marinades like a champ and delivers a juicy, rich bite when cooked right."

He explained that while bavette is still good, "If it's a choice between skirt and bavette, I'm going skirt all day, every day. No contest." Why? It comes down to how bavette tastes: "It's a little milder and has a tighter grain, which means it doesn't quite hit the same way when you want that deep, charred steak flavor."