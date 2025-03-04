What's The Best Cut Of Meat To Use For Salisbury Steak?

If you've ever had Salisbury steak with mushroom gravy, you know firsthand its delicious savoriness. After all, it's a blend of ground beef formed into a steak and then topped with a gloriously rich gravy or even a mushroom ragout. What's not to love?

To determine how to make the best Salisbury steak, Food Republic contacted expert Gabriel Laredo from Meat N' Bone. He explained that choosing the proper cut of meat is integral to making the best version of this comforting meal. He recommended selecting a specific lean-to-fat blend of ground beef. While the cut matters, Laredo emphasized the importance of the quality of the meat. He said, "The key is the quality of the proteins. Go for 80/20 ground beef (80% lean, 20% fat) from a trusted source — ideally a well-marbled, naturally raised beef. The grind size should be medium to coarse to give it that tender, juicy bite."

While the cut matters, Laredo stressed the importance of the quality of the meat because "low-quality, over-processed ground beef can make it taste bland or too dense, so always start with better beef for better flavor." Sirloin is a popular choice for a reason — it's lean and robustly flavored, beefy enough to stand up to the other ingredients you'll add, like flavorful Worcestershire sauce, umami garlic, crunchy breadcrumbs, tangy Dijon mustard, and different spices. However, because sirloin tends to be so lean, you may need to mix it with something fattier like round or chuck to hit that sweet spot of 80/20.