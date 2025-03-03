The Canned Ingredient You Need For Extra Crispy Fried Chicken

To start, Dennis Littley recommends thinning the soup slightly with buttermilk or water to create "a thick marinade or dipping mixture." Also, it may be wise to strain the mixture to remove small chicken pieces from the soup. Littley noted that "this [dipping mixture] not only locks moisture into the chicken but also helps the breading adhere better."

Littley suggested dunking the chicken in seasoned flour and then into the soup before dipping the chicken in a second layer of seasoned flour or a flour-cornstarch blend. He said, "The double coating creates layers of texture, while the soup's starch content helps the exterior crisp up beautifully."

To prevent the exterior of your chicken from becoming soggy, Littley recommended letting your battered chicken rest for 10-15 before frying. "This allows the breading to set and stick properly," he explained.

For a crispy exterior with a juicy, moist interior, Littley recommended frying the chicken at 350 to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Littley shared, "If done right, the condensed soup acts as a binder full of flavor that gives the fried chicken an ultra-crispy crust, with a deeper, more savory flavor that sets it apart from traditional batters.”

Lastly, remember that you can also use this recipe to make fried chicken in your air fryer. Follow the steps above to create the batter using the canned cream of chicken soup. Then, follow the steps for making chicken katsu in the air fryer. Spray your chicken with cooking oil and air-fry it at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for approximately 10 minutes on each side. Adding more cooking spray when you flip it will ensure your chicken remains crispy and doesn't stick to the basket.