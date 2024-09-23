The Tip You Should Always Remember For Crispiest Air-Fried Chicken Katsu

In this day and age, air fryers have garnered a reputation for simplifying countless recipes. Once you have mastered the art of air frying chicken breasts for flavorful results, you may be inspired to prepare more involved recipes like chicken katsu. Katsu is a traditional Japanese dish consisting of meat or vegetables that are covered in panko breadcrumbs and deep-fried in oil. These crispy foods are typically served alongside shredded cabbage and a sweet and savory curry or tonkatsu sauce. Thanks to your air fryer, you can skip the hassle of deep-frying and still produce satisfactory results. All you need is a small amount of cooking oil and a handy can of cooking spray to make delicious and simple chicken katsu.

Before dredging cutlets in the necessary flour, eggs, and breadcrumbs, stir a bit of neutral oil into the panko. Mixing them with fat ahead of time promotes browning and gives the cutlets an extra crunchy exterior. Once the chicken pieces are evenly coated in flour, egg, and panko, take a minute or two to pat extra breading firmly into each portion, ensuring each piece of chicken is evenly coated. Then, all you need to do is lightly spray your chicken with cooking spray to achieve crunchy air-fryer chicken katsu.