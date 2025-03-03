The Secret Ingredient For Ultra-Moist Banana Bread

Banana bread is a crowd-pleaser. It's moist, sweet, and full of buttery flavors when done well. Food Republic set out to find Nicole Johnson, owner, writer, and recipe developer at Or Whatever You Do tips for curating the most delicious loaf of banana bread. Johnson revealed this secret ingredient: "All of my banana bread includes sour cream." In her recipe for making banana bread on a Traeger grill, she includes one cup of sour cream in the banana bread batter.

Johnson informed us, "It adds great moisture and a hint of tang to the final loaf."

Sour cream's ability to incorporate more moisture into cakes and quick breads comes from a couple of components. One is its fat content. Any fat (think butter, oil, or sour cream) gives baked goods a plush richness throughout for a moist crumb. Couple that fat content with the sour cream's acidity, and you've got a winning combination.

In general, the slight acidity of this creamy dairy product not only adds a noteworthy tang but also works on a scientific level, too. All wheat-based flour contains gluten (which is commonly used for baking purposes). Acids, like those in sour cream, help soften gluten, preventing a tough, dense banana bread. Better yet, while you may have a partially used tub sitting in the back of the fridge, you can make your own sour cream for superly moist baked goods in a pinch.