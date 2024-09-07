Why Are Ponderosa Steakhouse Chains Shutting Down?

Buffets used to be all the rage in the U.S. — since their invention in the 1940s, they rose to their most popular point by the 1980s, but then started to decline dramatically by the end of the century. The Ponderosa Steakhouse buffet chain was one victim of this trend. A combination of internal financial woes, changing consumer preferences, overwhelming competition, and a severe loss in sales caused by the COVID-19 pandemic seem to have pushed the company towards failure. In fact, Food Republic rated it among the worst U.S. steakhouse chains in early 2024, yet this wasn't always the restaurant's reputation.

At one time, there were several hundred locations of Ponderosa Steakhouse, which was known for serving American comfort foods in Western-decorated dining rooms. It was founded in 1965 in Indiana and named after the fictional ranch from the television series "Bonanza" (themed restaurants were very trendy at the time). The prices may have been the greatest draw: A 1974 flyer advertised a Tuesday special of a ribeye steak, baked potato, and bread roll, along with the all-you-can-eat salad bar, for $2.59. Guests were encouraged to bring the whole family, and the restaurant had a penny-pinching no tipping policy.

Ponderosa did initially find financial success. Revenues more than tripled between 1968 and 1969, and it became the largest steakhouse chain in America by the 1970s. But the good vibes and affordable eats were not enough to override poor management and changing consumer culture.