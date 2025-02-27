Don't Throw Away Your Vegetable Scraps: Use Them In Stocks And Broth

It's no secret that vegetable scraps are a frugal, zero-waste tool for making excellent homemade soups. But what vegetables should you use for stocks and broths? Which should you avoid? To answer these questions, Food Republic turned to Sarah Hill, recipe developer and food blogger at Real Food with Sarah.

"Great scraps for broth include onion skins, carrot tops, celery leaves, mushroom stems, leek greens, and herbs (like thyme and rosemary)," Hill informed us. These common kitchen cast-offs may be inedible in most recipes, but that doesn't mean they lack flavor. While sauteing onion skins and celery leaves only leaves you with an oily mush, boiling them extracts all their flavor without needing to consume them directly. And since vegetables don't have any collagen to break down, like bones, you'll only need to simmer them for an hour to bleed all their flavor into the water.

"I don't recommend cruciferous vegetables like cabbage, Brussels sprouts, or broccoli, as they can turn the broth bitter," Hill explained. These veggies are high in glucosinolates, a sulfurous, bitter compound you must expose to dry heat to break down properly. Adding cruciferous vegetables is a common mistake everyone makes when cooking homemade broth, so take Hill's advice and avoid them entirely. But when you work with the right vegetables, there's a whole world of tricks you can use to enhance their flavor and make storage much easier.