The Extra Step You Need To Take For More Flavorful Chicken Broth

Chicken broth is a common ingredient for tons of recipes, so if you have the spare trimmings to do it yourself, why wouldn't you? Not only does this help you maintain a zero-waste kitchen, but it often gives you a free and more flavorful ingredient than you find in stores. But to get the absolute most out of your chicken broth, roast those trimmings first.

When you simmer raw chicken bones, you end up with a white stock that's fairly clear, lightly-flavored, and highly adaptable. Brown stock, however, is named after its bolder flavor and darker color, thanks to roasted bones and trimmings. One pound of roasted trimmings for every three cups of water yields a rich, hearty liquid base perfect for everything from simple chicken noodle soup to chicken tortilla soup. Add whatever vegetables you may have on hand like celery, carrots, onion, and garlic, simmer uncovered for several hours while scooping out impurities, and you have liquid ambrosia that you'll be tempted to drink straight.

One of the best parts about making stock at home is that you can use virtually any trimming from your previous meals. Simply take a gallon zip-top bag and add scraps until it's full. Once it is, thaw overnight in the fridge and ready yourself to make one of the tastiest and easiest homemade ingredients possible.