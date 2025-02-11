Your Air Fryer Is The Secret To Delicious Homemade Dried Fruit

Air fryers have taken kitchens by storm as a seemingly magical way to achieve high-quality food — dare we say, better than the oven — without all the fuss. Air fryers work by rapidly circulating hot air in an insulated basket, similar to a convection oven. By using this method, you can quickly crisp up your food without preheating or excessive oil. Naturally, this gadget has gained popularity among home chefs, leading to new innovations in kitchen efficiency and improved taste. A surprising beneficiary of these innovations? Dried fruit.

Similar to drying fruit in the oven, you'll want to set your air fryer to its lowest heat setting and evenly lay out thin slices of fruit. Allow them to cook for around 30 minutes, flipping halfway through, and watch them dry without burning to a crisp. While it's true that you can achieve the same result in an oven — which has the benefit of accommodating larger batches — the process takes more than 10 times as long; around six hours, to be precise. Using an air fryer significantly speeds up the process and makes it easier to check and flip your batches.

Keep in mind that this is not the same as dehydrating fruit, though the two methods are similar. Some air fryers do have a specific dehydration function (which you can use to dehydrate lemon slices for a powerful burst of flavor). Follow the same guidelines to use it.