The Mild, Secret Ingredient To Add For Perfectly Moist Cakes

Is there anything worse than putting in the hours of time and emotional labor to create the cake of your dreams, only to take the first bite and realize ... it's dry? There are different ways to ensure your cake is as moist as possible, and one of the best ingredients to use for that is ricotta. Debra Clark, recipe developer and founder of the website Bowl Me Over, called it "... a game changer" when she spoke to Food Republic about the best way to use the miraculous cheese in your baking process.

According to Clark, "It works similarly to sour cream or yogurt, but it has a slightly different effect on texture." It's common to see these other types of dairy added to cake, like in a French yogurt cake (or an Italian one, if you prefer), but ricotta improves the texture. "Since ricotta has natural fat and a bit of sweetness, it locks in moisture without making the cake feel heavy," she noted. "Unlike sour cream, which creates a dense, velvety texture, ricotta keeps things soft while adding richness."

Because texture is so important in this process, it's important to remember one crucial step when adding ricotta to your desserts: drain it first. Ricotta is a high-moisture cheese, and if you're not careful, that excess moisture can wreck the beautiful mouthfeel you've created. Put a cheesecloth over a metal strainer, set it in a bowl, and dump the ricotta in to let it drain overnight. This will ensure the ricotta imparts the perfect texture to your cake.