Add One Extra Ingredient To Boxed Cake Mix And You Won't Need Frosting
Boxed cake mixes have saved many a party, and they're often just as tasty as ones made from scratch. Still, there's always room for improvement, and ricotta cheese is just the ticket. Adding ricotta will give your cake mix a richer and moister texture, amping up the flavor as well.
Regardless of the flavor or brand of boxed cake mix, ricotta is a worthy addition. Simply add a half cup or so to your wet ingredients and continue as usual. The amount needed will depend on how many boxes you use, but chances are that you won't even finish the container, so you can save the remainder to make meatless meatballs too. Ricotta is sweet and creamy, so it works perfectly in desserts, and while it holds its shape, the cheese is still light and airy, so it won't make your cake mix stodgy or too thick. The batter will still bake perfectly, and there aren't any time or temperature adjustments needed. It's a mystery ingredient that will silently sneak in, but you'll notice its effects.
Ricotta is actually perfect for those who love cake but find frosting too sweet. The cake itself will be creamier and slightly more dense than regular box mix, but the added moisture and dairy will allow the cake to shine on its own, without the need for toppings.
Other ways to elevate boxed cake mix
Never underestimate the humble boxed cake mix. These recipes form the perfect neutral testing grounds for all kinds of ingredient and topping tests. Firstly, listen to the experts. Duff Goldman's advice for elevating mix is easy: add spices and seasonings that you already have in your pantry, like nutmeg, cinnamon, or even Masala chai spice. Another professional baker elevates cake mix by swapping out oil and water for melted butter and milk (respectively) for heartier textures.
The sky is really the limit: Whether you want to add food coloring and flavor essences, work in some crunchy elements, or even add a splash of booze for an adults-only dinner party, there are a ton of secret ingredients to try. Some inventive bakers have even found a way to include ice cream in their batters, combining two of the best things the dessert world has to offer. Sometimes, the secret ingredient is the boxed cake mix itself. You can even use premade mix to make three-ingredient cookies or delightfully lazy banana bread for those times you want a simpler process but still delicious results.