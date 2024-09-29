Add One Extra Ingredient To Boxed Cake Mix And You Won't Need Frosting

Boxed cake mixes have saved many a party, and they're often just as tasty as ones made from scratch. Still, there's always room for improvement, and ricotta cheese is just the ticket. Adding ricotta will give your cake mix a richer and moister texture, amping up the flavor as well.

Regardless of the flavor or brand of boxed cake mix, ricotta is a worthy addition. Simply add a half cup or so to your wet ingredients and continue as usual. The amount needed will depend on how many boxes you use, but chances are that you won't even finish the container, so you can save the remainder to make meatless meatballs too. Ricotta is sweet and creamy, so it works perfectly in desserts, and while it holds its shape, the cheese is still light and airy, so it won't make your cake mix stodgy or too thick. The batter will still bake perfectly, and there aren't any time or temperature adjustments needed. It's a mystery ingredient that will silently sneak in, but you'll notice its effects.

Ricotta is actually perfect for those who love cake but find frosting too sweet. The cake itself will be creamier and slightly more dense than regular box mix, but the added moisture and dairy will allow the cake to shine on its own, without the need for toppings.