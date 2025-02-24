Cook Cooking Tips

Boiling Your Pasta In Water Is Boring. For An Extra Flavor Boost, Use This Instead

By Shaun Melady

Pasta is a go-to meal for many people and most cook it the same way: in boiling, sometimes salted, water. But there's a way you could easily give your weeknight pasta dishes a tasty upgrade, and that's by using broth instead of plain ole water. Switching to broth — chicken, vegetable, or beef — gives the pasta a savory quality that plain water just can't match. The pasta soaks up the broth's flavor as it cooks, and creates a big improvement in how the final dish tastes.

When you use broth, you're left with a starchy, flavorful liquid that can be used as a ready-made starter for all kinds of sauces. A creamy sauce sans the cream can be made by using a roux and chicken broth to get a thicker texture. Or, there are ways you can cook pasta that's similar to risotto, by letting it slowly soak in the beef broth for a tangy taste.

When choosing a broth, keep in mind the other ingredients in your meal. Chicken broth is often a good match for lighter sauces. Beef broth, which has a richer, umami taste, is a better fit for dishes with heavier, bolder sauces. For the best taste, pick a high-quality broth, either homemade or a good brand from the store. For those who like a little more adventure, try adding a splash of tangy brine to the broth while the pasta cooks — it's great in salad dressing and fantastic in pasta. 

Best shapes of pasta and flavor pairings for a brothy meal

Any pasta shape will work with this method too. Smaller ones, like ditalini, or orzo are perfect for soups or other dishes like a bacon and goat cheese dish — perfect for a bright chicken broth. Larger pasta shapes like penne, ziti, or rigatoni also do well, as their size and openness hold onto the broth, making each bite extra tasty.

Broth-cooked pasta is a great starting point for many different meals. One easy route is to make one-pot pasta dishes. The pasta takes on the flavors of all the ingredients and helps form a sauce as it cooks. This saves time and means fewer dishes to wash, all while making your meal tastier.

A one-pot meal could bring together linguine, sliced wild mushrooms, garlic, chicken broth, and a little cream for a rich, satisfying dish. Another take is a simple yet famous dish – cacio e pepe, where spaghetti can be cooked in chicken broth instead of water for an extra flavorful cheese sauce.

Pasta in brodo is a well-known dish with small pasta shapes cooked in vegetable broth along with some fresh vegetables. A simple meal using this broth cooking style can be as easy as using chicken broth, butter, and a desired helping of parmesan. While a heavier, meat-based sauce, like ragù, would be delicious with pasta cooked in beef broth. It's all about making the flavor of your pasta stand out.

