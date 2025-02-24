Boiling Your Pasta In Water Is Boring. For An Extra Flavor Boost, Use This Instead

Pasta is a go-to meal for many people and most cook it the same way: in boiling, sometimes salted, water. But there's a way you could easily give your weeknight pasta dishes a tasty upgrade, and that's by using broth instead of plain ole water. Switching to broth — chicken, vegetable, or beef — gives the pasta a savory quality that plain water just can't match. The pasta soaks up the broth's flavor as it cooks, and creates a big improvement in how the final dish tastes.

When you use broth, you're left with a starchy, flavorful liquid that can be used as a ready-made starter for all kinds of sauces. A creamy sauce sans the cream can be made by using a roux and chicken broth to get a thicker texture. Or, there are ways you can cook pasta that's similar to risotto, by letting it slowly soak in the beef broth for a tangy taste.

When choosing a broth, keep in mind the other ingredients in your meal. Chicken broth is often a good match for lighter sauces. Beef broth, which has a richer, umami taste, is a better fit for dishes with heavier, bolder sauces. For the best taste, pick a high-quality broth, either homemade or a good brand from the store. For those who like a little more adventure, try adding a splash of tangy brine to the broth while the pasta cooks — it's great in salad dressing and fantastic in pasta.