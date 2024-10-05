Give Your Salad Dressing A Briny Kick With A Splash Of Pickle Juice

There are two steps in preparing a dressing with pickle juice that can make or break the recipe. The first is to use a blender, or be ready to shake that jar or whisk until your arm gets tired, since the added water in pickle juice makes it even harder to emulsify in oil than vinegar. Most importantly, you may need to lower the amount of added salt to accommodate the pickle's salinity.

Because the pickle juice marinates for so long with the herbs, spices, and other added ingredients, the flavors are stronger than in a fresh vinegar dressing, so use it in salads that benefit from a bit of extra pizzazz. A Greek salad tastes even better with a tzatziki-inspired dressing with pickle juice and yogurt. Ranch salad dressing made with sweet pickle juice instead of lemon creates an extra tangy pickle ranch. Everyone will wonder why your tuna salad tastes so good when you use pickle juice instead of lemon, and it also brightens up potato or pasta salad.

Cucumbers may be the standard on the supermarket pickle shelf, but other tangy veggies can elevate your dressing. For a spicier dressing, add the brine of pickled hot peppers — which happen to be Sunny Anderson's favorite powerhouse ingredient. Pickled onions add a bit of sharpness, while beets add a subtle sweetness and earthiness. With so many pickle recipes, pickle juice offers nearly endless options for enhancing a salad dressing.