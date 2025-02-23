Forget Bagels And Try A Sweeter Swap For Breakfast Sandwiches

Bagel sandwiches are beasts in the breakfast world for good reason. They provide a hearty base that's customizable depending on the bagel variety you pick. While there's no denying the bagel's deliciousness, another bread option adds an unforgettable touch of sweetness — perfect for complementing all the savory breakfast items. The super yummy swap for your breakfast sandwich base that's worthy of your first meal of the day? Hawaiian rolls.

These rolls are specifically known for their one-of-a-kind soft, squishy texture and delicate sweetness. Better yet, you can slice the entire pack in half (dividing the top and bottom) before topping it with all your breakfast ingredients to create sandwiches for days. The first step to making these breakfast sliders is cooking all their components.

While you can use the simple folding technique for beautifully scrambled eggs on the stovetop, for a more evenly distributed finish, consider scrambling the eggs with some milk and then baking them in a parchment-lined dish. This way, you'll get a sheet of eggs that you can easily plop on top of the rolls so every sandwich has the same proportions. Take your sliced rolls and remove the top portion before layering on cooked eggs, cheese, and your favorite breakfast meat, then close off the sandwiches with the tops of the rolls. Brush them with melted butter, then place them in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for around 15 minutes, or until the tops are toasty and the cheese is melted.