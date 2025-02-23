Forget Bagels And Try A Sweeter Swap For Breakfast Sandwiches
Bagel sandwiches are beasts in the breakfast world for good reason. They provide a hearty base that's customizable depending on the bagel variety you pick. While there's no denying the bagel's deliciousness, another bread option adds an unforgettable touch of sweetness — perfect for complementing all the savory breakfast items. The super yummy swap for your breakfast sandwich base that's worthy of your first meal of the day? Hawaiian rolls.
These rolls are specifically known for their one-of-a-kind soft, squishy texture and delicate sweetness. Better yet, you can slice the entire pack in half (dividing the top and bottom) before topping it with all your breakfast ingredients to create sandwiches for days. The first step to making these breakfast sliders is cooking all their components.
While you can use the simple folding technique for beautifully scrambled eggs on the stovetop, for a more evenly distributed finish, consider scrambling the eggs with some milk and then baking them in a parchment-lined dish. This way, you'll get a sheet of eggs that you can easily plop on top of the rolls so every sandwich has the same proportions. Take your sliced rolls and remove the top portion before layering on cooked eggs, cheese, and your favorite breakfast meat, then close off the sandwiches with the tops of the rolls. Brush them with melted butter, then place them in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for around 15 minutes, or until the tops are toasty and the cheese is melted.
Customizing your Hawaiian roll breakfast sliders
The great thing about these Hawaiian roll sliders is that they're entirely customizable. For example, make this flavorful espresso maple bacon for an extra unique yet sugary boost that combines everyone's favorites — coffee and bacon — while playing off the rolls' sweetness. Sage sausage is an herbaceous option that adds earthy notes to the sandwiches.
For those who don't want meat on their sliders, swap it out by blending cottage cheese into the scrambled eggs for added protein. You could also top the sandwiches with your favorite sauteed vegetables for a pop of color. Try mild bell peppers, zesty onions, chopped spinach, and umami-rich mushrooms in the egg mixture before cooking for a delightful blend of flavors. Another easy hack for customization is your choice of cheese.
For the classic salty flavor and melt, go with creamy American. Provolone offers a gooey melt with a mild taste, while sharp cheddar brings a tangy, robust bite. Another way to amp up the flavor? Add herbs, spices, or sweeteners to the butter mixture you brush on top of the sliders before baking. Think maple syrup butter for a caramelized touch, poppy seed and brown sugar butter for a sweet and nutty finish, or even everything bagel seasoning butter for a punch of onion and garlic flavor.