Scrambled eggs might just be the easiest and fastest breakfast, lunch, or dinner anyone can pull together. High in protein, extra tasty (when properly seasoned), and great at any time of day — what's not to love about this egg-cellent dish? If you enjoy a plate of scrambled eggs on the regular, you've got to try this folding technique that yields the most aesthetically pleasing results. Not only is it visually stunning, but it's also incredibly fast. Clocking in at just 45 seconds, there's no excuse not to whip these up, even with a packed schedule.

This technique is similar to the method used for French scrambled eggs, as both produce tender, velvety eggs that pair beautifully with buttered toast. However, the flash-folded method requires only eggs and a touch of olive oil, making it a simpler approach to achieving a melt-in-your-mouth texture — and the final result is gorgeous. By pouring whisked eggs into a hot pan, they cook quickly and develop a slightly firm bite. French scrambled eggs, on the other hand, often incorporate heavy cream for extra richness and require more time and attention. They are cooked low and slow, demanding patience to achieve their signature silky texture.

These soft scrambles are incredibly decadent, especially when paired with the right toppings. While chives and flaky sea salt are classic choices, more indulgent additions include shaved truffles, parmesan cheese, smoked salmon, or even a spoonful of caviar.