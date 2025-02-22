The Grilled Cheese Spread That'll Give Basic Mayo A Run For Its Money

Grilled cheese is the ultimate comfort food — whether it's a simple after-school snack or an elevated gourmet treat, it's hard to beat. Over the years, different techniques have surfaced to perfect the sandwich's crispy, golden exterior. One of the most beloved innovations is swapping out butter for mayonnaise when grilling. This trick results in an incredibly crisp, evenly browned finish, thanks to mayo's higher smoke point and its ability to create a perfect crust.

But if you're looking to take things up a notch, try mixing Dijon mustard with mayo before spreading it on your bread. The tangy acidity of mustard elevates the richness of gooey, melted cheese, while the fat from the mayo ensures your sandwich still grills to crispy perfection. This works especially well with cheeses like sharp cheddar, Gruyère, or even a creamy brie.

The idea is to use this mustard-mayo blend as a grilling spread, slathering it on the outside of the sandwich before frying. This technique enhances both texture and flavor, giving you a crisp, golden crust with a bit of kick. With just a touch of Dijon, you can transform your sandwich from simple playground fare to a gourmand's delight.