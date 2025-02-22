The Grilled Cheese Spread That'll Give Basic Mayo A Run For Its Money
Grilled cheese is the ultimate comfort food — whether it's a simple after-school snack or an elevated gourmet treat, it's hard to beat. Over the years, different techniques have surfaced to perfect the sandwich's crispy, golden exterior. One of the most beloved innovations is swapping out butter for mayonnaise when grilling. This trick results in an incredibly crisp, evenly browned finish, thanks to mayo's higher smoke point and its ability to create a perfect crust.
But if you're looking to take things up a notch, try mixing Dijon mustard with mayo before spreading it on your bread. The tangy acidity of mustard elevates the richness of gooey, melted cheese, while the fat from the mayo ensures your sandwich still grills to crispy perfection. This works especially well with cheeses like sharp cheddar, Gruyère, or even a creamy brie.
The idea is to use this mustard-mayo blend as a grilling spread, slathering it on the outside of the sandwich before frying. This technique enhances both texture and flavor, giving you a crisp, golden crust with a bit of kick. With just a touch of Dijon, you can transform your sandwich from simple playground fare to a gourmand's delight.
More ways to jazz up your grilled cheese with pantry staples
There's no need to stop at Dijon — there are endless ways to customize your sandwich with pantry staples. One easy upgrade is adding a bit of Worcestershire sauce — it's the savory sauce your grilled cheese has been missing. Just a few dashes mixed into the mayo or drizzled directly onto the cheese introduce a deep umami kick you might not have known you needed.
For those who love a bit of spice, chili crisp is game-changer — the always-trendy ingredient adds a kick to grilled cheese. You can mix it into your mayo before spreading it on the bread, as with Dijon, or incorporate it directly into the cheese for a burst of heat and crunch. If you prefer a touch of sweetness and depth, caramelized onions or thin slices of red onion add both texture and a punch of flavor.
Beyond condiments, you can take inspiration from global flavors. Try an Irish-inspired version with chopped parsley, scallions, chives, and Irish cheddar, or go Italian-style with fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil, and a sprinkle of salt and pepper. For a sweet-and-savory twist, a bacon, egg, and maple syrup grilled cheese brings breakfast and lunch together in the best way possible. The beauty of grilled cheese lies in its universal appeal and limitless flavor possibilities — so raid your pantry and get grilling!