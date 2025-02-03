The Always-Trendy Ingredient That Adds A Kick To Grilled Cheese

The very best grilled cheese is simple yet entirely comforting — warm and melty on the inside, crisp and buttery on the outside. You can use Alton Brown's winning combination of Gruyère and extra-sharp cheddar, or make it like Mom used to when you were a kid, with Kraft American singles. However you like it, if you enjoy a hint of spice, try making your next grilled cheese sandwich with chili crisp — that rightfully trendy Asian condiment.

You can incorporate it in a couple of ways: mix it into the butter you'll spread on the bread before toasting, or add it directly to the cheese itself. For the first method, blend chili crisp to taste into softened butter (it helps if you've used the chili crisp before and are already familiar with its spice level). Once mixed, slather it onto one side of each slice of bread.

To add it directly to the cheese, arrange your cheese however you like on one slice of bread, then drizzle the chili crisp over the top. Cover with the second slice of bread and carefully transfer the sandwich to a buttered pan. Whichever method you choose, the end result is something really special, with the added heat and texture of the chili crisp elevating the sandwich.