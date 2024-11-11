Nearly 5,000 Pounds Of Meat And Poultry Were Just Recalled. Here's Why
On November 9, 2024, the USDA announced that just over 4,500 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products distributed by Yu Shang Food, Inc. have been recalled due to potential contamination with listeria. The full product list includes items such as cooked chicken, pork belly, and braised beef shank, and affected products have "Use By" dates ranging from August 21, 2025 to August 27, 2025. The packages are also printed with an establishment number of either "P-46684" or "EST. M46684".
On October 21, 2024, during routine inspections at a Yu Shang processing facility in Spartanburg, South Carolina, one of the aforementioned meat products tested positive for listeria. As of the time of publication, there are no reported illnesses in connection with the contaminated products. Consumers who bought any of the affected items are highly encouraged to inspect their packages, and throw away potentially contaminated meat or return it to the site of purchase for a refund.
Food-related listeria outbreaks are on the rise in the U.S.
The reason why food products, processing equipment, and distribution facilities go through routine testing by the U.S. Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) is to prevent harmful kinds of food poisoning from affecting consumers. Listeria monocytogenes bacteria can cause a serious infection known as listeriosis when consumed through contaminated food. People who contract listeriosis may experience a wide range of uncomfortable symptoms, including fever, chills, indigestion, and cramping. More severe cases can even be life-threatening, especially for immunocompromised groups or vulnerable individuals such as young children, elderly people, or those who are pregnant.
This meat and poultry recall is the latest in a series of listeria-related incidents that affected the United States throughout 2024. Back in October, almost 10 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat was recalled due to a listeria risk. A few months prior, shoppers got a serious scare when a listeria outbreak affecting deli meat resulted in 28 hospitalizations and two deaths.
In order to stay healthy and safe, consumers are encouraged to stay up-to-date on any and all recall notices released by governing authorities, and double-check your fridge, freezer, and pantry for affected products. If you experience any symptoms associated with listeriosis after consuming potentially contaminated food, seek medical treatment right away.