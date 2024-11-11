Nearly 5,000 Pounds Of Meat And Poultry Were Just Recalled. Here's Why

The reason why food products, processing equipment, and distribution facilities go through routine testing by the U.S. Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) is to prevent harmful kinds of food poisoning from affecting consumers. Listeria monocytogenes bacteria can cause a serious infection known as listeriosis when consumed through contaminated food. People who contract listeriosis may experience a wide range of uncomfortable symptoms, including fever, chills, indigestion, and cramping. More severe cases can even be life-threatening, especially for immunocompromised groups or vulnerable individuals such as young children, elderly people, or those who are pregnant.

This meat and poultry recall is the latest in a series of listeria-related incidents that affected the United States throughout 2024. Back in October, almost 10 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat was recalled due to a listeria risk. A few months prior, shoppers got a serious scare when a listeria outbreak affecting deli meat resulted in 28 hospitalizations and two deaths.

In order to stay healthy and safe, consumers are encouraged to stay up-to-date on any and all recall notices released by governing authorities, and double-check your fridge, freezer, and pantry for affected products. If you experience any symptoms associated with listeriosis after consuming potentially contaminated food, seek medical treatment right away.