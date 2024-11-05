Check Your Fridge: Recalled Cheese Is Posing The Latest Listeria Risk

On November 2, 2024, Savencia Cheese USA issued a voluntary recall of select soft-ripened cheeses after a listeria outbreak was discovered in the company's manufacturing facility. According to an announcement published by the FDA, the dangerous pathogen was linked to food processing equipment after a routine inspection.

Affected products include both twelve- and eight-ounce servings of Emporium Selection Brie; seven-ounce packages of Supreme Oval cheese; six-ounce and eight-ounce versions of La Bonne Vie Brie; six-ounce and eight-ounce packages of La Bonne Vie Camembert; twelve-ounce and eight-ounce servings of Industrial Brie; and both six- and eight-ounce packages of Market Basket Brie. The best-by date on all recalled items is 12/24/2024. The affected products can also be identified by the specific UPC-A or UPC-B numbers printed on the product labels, which can be found on the FDA's recall announcement.

Consumers are advised not to eat the recalled products, and instead throw them away or return them to the site of purchase for a refund. At the time of this writing, there are no illnesses reported in connection with the recall. Any customers who experience adverse symptoms after ingesting one of these products are encouraged to seek medical attention, as listeria can be very dangerous for certain individuals.