Check Your Fridge: Recalled Cheese Is Posing The Latest Listeria Risk
On November 2, 2024, Savencia Cheese USA issued a voluntary recall of select soft-ripened cheeses after a listeria outbreak was discovered in the company's manufacturing facility. According to an announcement published by the FDA, the dangerous pathogen was linked to food processing equipment after a routine inspection.
Affected products include both twelve- and eight-ounce servings of Emporium Selection Brie; seven-ounce packages of Supreme Oval cheese; six-ounce and eight-ounce versions of La Bonne Vie Brie; six-ounce and eight-ounce packages of La Bonne Vie Camembert; twelve-ounce and eight-ounce servings of Industrial Brie; and both six- and eight-ounce packages of Market Basket Brie. The best-by date on all recalled items is 12/24/2024. The affected products can also be identified by the specific UPC-A or UPC-B numbers printed on the product labels, which can be found on the FDA's recall announcement.
Consumers are advised not to eat the recalled products, and instead throw them away or return them to the site of purchase for a refund. At the time of this writing, there are no illnesses reported in connection with the recall. Any customers who experience adverse symptoms after ingesting one of these products are encouraged to seek medical attention, as listeria can be very dangerous for certain individuals.
Listeria continues to be a concern for companies and consumers
Retailers across America that have already received affected products from Savencia Cheese USA are hurriedly removing said items from shelves. This recall is the latest in a long list of listeria outbreaks in the U.S. In August of 2024, a massive Class I recall was issued on shelled walnuts distributed by Stutz Packing Co. over concerns of listeria contamination. In October, nearly 10 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat distributed by BrucePac was recalled due to a listeria risk. And just a few weeks after, frozen waffle products were recalled nationwide following news of a listeria outbreak discovered during a routine inspection.
Listeria is a very serious kind of food poisoning that can cause major health issues in sensitive individuals. According to the CDC, this bacterial infection can cause headaches, indigestion, fever, and flu-like symptoms, and in more severe cases, it can be life-threatening for pregnant people, young children, those who are immunocompromised, and people over the age of 65.