Alternative Canned Meats & Fish To Try If You're Worried About The Risks Of Canned Tuna

Well, it's time to dispose of your canned tuna if you purchased Trader Joe's or Genova brand from a number of retailers in over a dozen states (we're sorry to ruin your lunch if you were planning on taking your tuna salad to the next level today). But if the idea of potentially tainted tuna has you feeling kind of queasy, there are actually a number of alternative canned meats and fish that you maybe haven't tried yet — but definitely should.

Tinned and canned fish are having a bit of a moment, with social media content creators doing their part to highlight these somewhat (but not always) higher-end goods. While some are only available in specialty gourmet shops and online, others can be found right on your supermarket shelves. As alternatives to tuna, they are just as flavorful, if not more so, and many are packed with protein and omega-3 fatty acids. Plus, if you don't end up using the entire can or tin, you can repurpose many of the leftovers into a little sea-cuterie board.