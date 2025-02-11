Canned Tuna Sold At Costco, Trader Joe's Recalled For A Serious Health Risk

Canned tuna is a staple in many kitchens, but certain Tri-Union Seafoods products have been recalled due to safety concerns. Several of the company's tuna products, including some packed in olive oil and some in water, were voluntarily recalled on February 7, 2025 due to faulty peel-top can lids that could potentially allow contamination with the sometimes-fatal Clostridium botulinum bacteria, which causes botulism, a type of food poisoning.

This recall involves several canned tuna brands, including the Genova label sold at Costco locations in Florida and Georgia, as well as the Trader Joe's label sold in Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Wisconsin.

Genova-label tuna was also sold at Harris Teeter, Publix, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart, and some independent stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Texas. Some were also sold under the H-E-B label in Texas, as well as the Van Camp label in Walmart and independent stores in Pennsylvania, Florida, and New Jersey.