Costco Has A Beloved Sweet Treat Back In Stock Just In Time For Valentine's Day
A festively sweet treat has been spotted at Costco, likely available for only a limited time. A member shared a reel on Instagram showcasing a set of decadent, hand-dipped strawberries coated in chocolate, found in their local Costco bakery section. This treat is perfect for an upcoming Galentine's Day gathering or as a thoughtful gift for your valentine — because nothing says romance quite like chocolate-covered strawberries.
Each pack contains approximately 16 hand-dipped strawberries, priced at $14.99, though the exact cost may vary by location. The Costco bakery item features fresh strawberries dipped in a dark and milk chocolate coating, finished with a white chocolate drizzle. According to the product description, these treats contain milk and soy products, with potential traces of peanuts, tree nuts, and sesame.
These chocolate-covered strawberries have appeared in Costco locations across the United States in previous years, though they tend to disappear from shelves just as quickly as they arrive, making them a truly limited-time treat. Members may want to visit their local warehouse during the week of Valentine's Day to secure a pack. If you're feeling lucky, you might even find them at a discount the day after Valentine's Day, when demand for romantic treats drops significantly.
This sweet treat is assembled in-house at Costco
While not all of Costco's bakery items are made from scratch, these chocolate-covered strawberries are apparently assembled in-house. A Reddit user and Costco employee addressed concerns about the fruit-washing process, writing, "Employee here who worked in the bakery dipping berries, yes we do [clean the berries] in a vinegar/water bath, rinse[,] and air dry before dipping!" Though the confection is hand-dipped in Costco's bakery, not every shopper is thrilled about its return.
Some Costco members have expressed disappointment with this limited-time treat. One Instagram user was unimpressed with the chocolate coverage, commenting, "They [are] not even all the way covered." Another noted that the strawberries "are dipped in [a] confectionery coating, which has zero chocolate in it ... I personally don't like the taste and make my own." If you prefer strawberries dipped in real chocolate, you may want to prepare them yourself at home.
For many members, however, these hand-dipped strawberries offer an easy way to enjoy a festive treat without the hassle of making them from scratch before Valentine's Day. If you do happen to pick up this seasonal dessert from Costco, be sure to refrigerate it after purchase. Chocolate-covered strawberries can be stored in the fridge for a few days to maintain freshness, but you'll want to enjoy them sooner rather than later.