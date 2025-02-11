Costco Has A Beloved Sweet Treat Back In Stock Just In Time For Valentine's Day

A festively sweet treat has been spotted at Costco, likely available for only a limited time. A member shared a reel on Instagram showcasing a set of decadent, hand-dipped strawberries coated in chocolate, found in their local Costco bakery section. This treat is perfect for an upcoming Galentine's Day gathering or as a thoughtful gift for your valentine — because nothing says romance quite like chocolate-covered strawberries.

Each pack contains approximately 16 hand-dipped strawberries, priced at $14.99, though the exact cost may vary by location. The Costco bakery item features fresh strawberries dipped in a dark and milk chocolate coating, finished with a white chocolate drizzle. According to the product description, these treats contain milk and soy products, with potential traces of peanuts, tree nuts, and sesame.

These chocolate-covered strawberries have appeared in Costco locations across the United States in previous years, though they tend to disappear from shelves just as quickly as they arrive, making them a truly limited-time treat. Members may want to visit their local warehouse during the week of Valentine's Day to secure a pack. If you're feeling lucky, you might even find them at a discount the day after Valentine's Day, when demand for romantic treats drops significantly.