Bavarian Cream Vs Boston Cream: What's The Difference?

At first glance, Bavarian cream and Boston cream look similar. Both are creamy, thick, lightly sweetened, and super yummy additions to an assortment of pastries. The main differences lie in their ingredients and how they maintain their consistency. Bavarian features gelatin to help it retain its structure. The gelatin produces a smoother texture that melts in the mouth. On the other hand, Boston cream does not use gelatin. Instead, it relies on cornstarch. The cornstarch thickens and binds the Boston cream without adding air for a lush, pudding-like spoonful.

Another huge difference is that Bavarian cream has whipped heavy cream folded into the custardy mixture after it cooks and cools, forming an airy, rich concoction. Boston cream does not have any whipped cream mixed in; instead, once it's cooled, no additional ingredients are folded in that would alter the texture. The result is a glossy, thick, and smooth custard cream.