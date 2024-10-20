What Is A Bismark Donut And How Does It Differ From A Regular One?

Born in Germany and a favorite of many donut lovers, the Bismark is one of the most well-known versions of a filled donut. While the exact details vary based on where you enjoy one, a Bismark is made of fried yeast dough, often oblong but sometimes round in shape, filled with either jelly or cream, and either frosted with chocolate or rolled in sugar. The dough is one of the few non-negotiables of a Bismark, thanks to the texture difference between cake and yeast donuts.

When talking about donuts, it's important to keep in mind that many of their names, and the recipes associated with them, are more colloquial than they are set in stone. For example, from the American Midwest up to Alberta, Canada, a Bismark is topped with sugar and filled with jelly. But in Manitoba, Canada and the Northeastern United States, it refers to an oblong, cream-filled donut with chocolate icing. The latter version is similar to a Boston cream donut (which itself is based on a classic Boston cream pie recipe).

Today, most Bismarks have the filling piped inside, but some versions slice the donut in half and then add the filling, similar to a sugary sandwich. The history of this donut is a major contributor to its sheer variety, especially after it arrived in the Americas.