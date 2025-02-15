Forget Buns And Give Your Burgers Better Flavor With One Bread Swap

A standard burger bun does the job, but it doesn't do much else. It's like a blank canvas — neutral, unmemorable, just kind of there — but we think burgers deserve better. They deserve garlic bread. Swapping out a regular bun for two slices of buttery, garlicky perfection is a surefire way to turn an everyday burger into something ridiculously indulgent.

Garlic bread brings a bold flavor and a crispy texture that a plain old sesame or brioche bun just can't compete with. The crispy edges add a satisfying crunch while the buttery interior soaks up all those meaty juices, cheese, and sauces without falling apart. Plus, the garlic and herbs work to infuse every bite with richness, making each mouthful more indulgent than the last. It's the kind of upgrade that makes a burger feel like a real treat rather than a rushed backyard afterthought.

It's also incredibly easy. Pre-made frozen garlic bread works in a pinch, but homemade is even better. Just spread a mix of butter, minced garlic, a touch of salt and paprika, and parsley over slices of a sturdy loaf — like French or Italian bread — then toast until golden. There's even a trick to make perfect garlic bread when you don't have crusty bread on hand. The result is the garlickiest, butteriest, and juiciest burger you've ever had.