Forget Buns And Give Your Burgers Better Flavor With One Bread Swap
A standard burger bun does the job, but it doesn't do much else. It's like a blank canvas — neutral, unmemorable, just kind of there — but we think burgers deserve better. They deserve garlic bread. Swapping out a regular bun for two slices of buttery, garlicky perfection is a surefire way to turn an everyday burger into something ridiculously indulgent.
Garlic bread brings a bold flavor and a crispy texture that a plain old sesame or brioche bun just can't compete with. The crispy edges add a satisfying crunch while the buttery interior soaks up all those meaty juices, cheese, and sauces without falling apart. Plus, the garlic and herbs work to infuse every bite with richness, making each mouthful more indulgent than the last. It's the kind of upgrade that makes a burger feel like a real treat rather than a rushed backyard afterthought.
It's also incredibly easy. Pre-made frozen garlic bread works in a pinch, but homemade is even better. Just spread a mix of butter, minced garlic, a touch of salt and paprika, and parsley over slices of a sturdy loaf — like French or Italian bread — then toast until golden. There's even a trick to make perfect garlic bread when you don't have crusty bread on hand. The result is the garlickiest, butteriest, and juiciest burger you've ever had.
Customizing the perfect garlic bread burger
Garlic bread is already an upgrade, but a little customization takes things even further. Since garlic and butter pair well with everything, the possibilities are just about endless.
The classic All-American cheeseburger gets a serious makeover with garlic bread, but leaning into bolder flavors makes it even better. A bacon and blue cheese burger plays up the richness, while a spicy jalapeño and pepper jack combo brings a little heat that the butter mellows out. Even a simple smash burger with American cheese feels elevated when paired with crisp, buttery garlic bread.
And don't overlook the toppings. A handful of arugula adds a peppery contrast to the bread's butteriness while roasted tomatoes bring a sweeter, smoky offset. Sauces like garlic aioli or truffle mayo double down on the indulgence, and spreading on a little homemade pesto mayo brings a fresh, herby kick. Choose between the deep flavor of caramelized onions, the bright tangy pop of pickled red onions, or the crunch of crispy shallots. And throwing a fried egg on top really takes the richness up a notch. Sprinkle some flaky sea salt to highlight all the flavors, or a drizzle of hot honey for an unexpected sweet-heat balance.
Garlic bread doesn't just replace the bun — it transforms the burger. Once you've tried this simple swap, there's just no going back to ordinary buns. There's no denying it: Garlic bread and burgers are a match made in crispy, buttery heaven.