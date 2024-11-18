Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce Is The 5-Pack You Need To Splurge On

Who doesn't love a good story behind a brand with an even better taste? Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce is just that. Many know there are countless barbecue sauces on the market. However, what sets this one apart from the get-go is that each bottle boasts no unnecessary additives, artificial flavorings, or preservatives. Plus, everything is non-GMO — a surprisingly rare find in the bottled sauce section at the grocery store.

While the name may suggest traditional barbecue sauce with a thick texture and smoky flavor, the Japanese variety leans more toward a teriyaki-like consistency and taste, featuring soy sauce, garlic, green onions, and ginger. Each sauce is relatively thin due to the omission of thickening agents, but they're all still packed with complex flavors.

For some brief backstory, "bachan" is the Japanese term for grandmother, adding a sentimental touch to this yummy condiment — owner Justin Gill named the brand after his own bachan and her recipes. The sauces come with a legacy of heritage, allowing consumers to enjoy an assortment of Japanese-inspired flavors. Discover your favorite with Bachan's five-pack, available on Amazon for just under $55, featuring The Original, Hot and Spicy, Yuzu Citrus, Miso, and Sweet Honey varieties.