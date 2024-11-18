Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce Is The 5-Pack You Need To Splurge On
Who doesn't love a good story behind a brand with an even better taste? Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce is just that. Many know there are countless barbecue sauces on the market. However, what sets this one apart from the get-go is that each bottle boasts no unnecessary additives, artificial flavorings, or preservatives. Plus, everything is non-GMO — a surprisingly rare find in the bottled sauce section at the grocery store.
While the name may suggest traditional barbecue sauce with a thick texture and smoky flavor, the Japanese variety leans more toward a teriyaki-like consistency and taste, featuring soy sauce, garlic, green onions, and ginger. Each sauce is relatively thin due to the omission of thickening agents, but they're all still packed with complex flavors.
For some brief backstory, "bachan" is the Japanese term for grandmother, adding a sentimental touch to this yummy condiment — owner Justin Gill named the brand after his own bachan and her recipes. The sauces come with a legacy of heritage, allowing consumers to enjoy an assortment of Japanese-inspired flavors. Discover your favorite with Bachan's five-pack, available on Amazon for just under $55, featuring The Original, Hot and Spicy, Yuzu Citrus, Miso, and Sweet Honey varieties.
The flavor profile and how to pair each sauce
Before purchasing a pack, consider the different flavors. The Original Sauce tastes of soy and garlic, providing a salty, umami, teriyaki-like flair. Marinate chicken or any meat in this delicious mix; its intense, well-rounded notes soak into the proteins for a juicy, savory bite.
The Hot and Spicy variety contains red jalapeños. The warmth tingles at the back of the throat but isn't overly spicy (think milder Sriracha vibes). Try it on your favorite chicken sandwich for a Japanese-inspired twist, or use it in a barbecue wing recipe for a caramelized, crispy exterior.
The Yuzu version is fragrant and peppery, with a slightly bitter and aromatic aftertaste — after all, yuzu itself mimics a blend of lemon, mandarin, and grapefruit. Apply this citrusy blend to shrimp for a burst of bright, pungent flavor that complements seafood dishes.
For a super-rich flavored sauce, try the Miso variety — it's umami deliciousness in overdrive. It's also slightly thicker than the others, with an exceptionally savory taste from both white and red miso. Add a generous portion to takeout-worthy fried rice for a bold depth of flavor.
Finally, as expected, the Sweet Honey flavor is sweeter than the rest, with honey's natural notes balancing the brininess of soy. Subtle hints of zesty ginger also shine through, making it perfect for luscious pulled pork nachos or sandwiches for a pop of sweet-salty flavor.