The Affordable Kitchen Tool That Makes Your Quick Breads Stunning

What sounds better than fresh bread with a crispy, warm exterior and a plush, tender inside? How about a loaf that's just as beautiful as it is delicious? The good news is that braided loaf pans are the secret to making a gorgeous quick bread. The pan's unique shape presses a perfectly arranged braided pattern onto the bread as it bakes, so the design remains intact when it comes out of the oven.

Prepare your quick bread as usual, but be sure to avoid these simple mixing mistakes that ruin quick bread every time. Before pouring the batter into the pan, thoroughly coat the interior and all of its crevices with shortening or non-stick oil spray, followed by a light dusting of flour. Once baked, let the loaf cool for 30 minutes before flipping the pan over onto a cooling rack. When it's fully cooled, the quick bread should slide out easily, revealing its stunning braided texture — well worth bragging about.

We like the bread loaf pan made by Nordic Ware, a family-owned bakeware company — but if you don't want to spend almost $40 on the aluminum name-brand pan, consider this silicone braided pan by Chicrinum. At around $14, it gives bakers the same unique look at a fraction of the cost.