The Affordable Kitchen Tool That Makes Your Quick Breads Stunning
What sounds better than fresh bread with a crispy, warm exterior and a plush, tender inside? How about a loaf that's just as beautiful as it is delicious? The good news is that braided loaf pans are the secret to making a gorgeous quick bread. The pan's unique shape presses a perfectly arranged braided pattern onto the bread as it bakes, so the design remains intact when it comes out of the oven.
Prepare your quick bread as usual, but be sure to avoid these simple mixing mistakes that ruin quick bread every time. Before pouring the batter into the pan, thoroughly coat the interior and all of its crevices with shortening or non-stick oil spray, followed by a light dusting of flour. Once baked, let the loaf cool for 30 minutes before flipping the pan over onto a cooling rack. When it's fully cooled, the quick bread should slide out easily, revealing its stunning braided texture — well worth bragging about.
We like the bread loaf pan made by Nordic Ware, a family-owned bakeware company — but if you don't want to spend almost $40 on the aluminum name-brand pan, consider this silicone braided pan by Chicrinum. At around $14, it gives bakers the same unique look at a fraction of the cost.
Other hacks for a beautiful quick loaf
While baking a loaf of bread or cake with a decorative design is impressive on its own, you can take it a step further by adorning it with simple yet elegant toppings. Elevate your sweet quick breads with a glossy glaze. For a lemon drizzle cake, try a citrus-packed glaze made from powdered sugar and a touch of lemon juice — then add a generous amount of citrus zest for a pop of yellow that instantly beautifies the dish.
Sprinkle chopped herbs into the base of the loaf pan before pouring in the batter. As the bread bakes, the vibrant herbs will create delicate flecks throughout the design, adding both visual interest and flavor. For example, try mixing chopped rosemary into parmesan bread for a yummy pairing that complements the sharp cheese and peppery, aromatic herb. You can also garnish the top with fresh herb sprigs and a sprinkling of flaky salt for a gourmet finish.
The same mix-in principle applies to sweet breads. Add a handful of chocolate chips to banana bread for dark, braided streaks of color throughout the loaf. And after baking a loaf in your fancy new pan, make sure to store your bread properly to keep it fresh for as long as possible. After all, if you've gone through all that effort, you'll want to enjoy your masterpiece at its best.