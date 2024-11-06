The Simple Mixing Mistake That Ruins Quick Breads Every Time

When you don't have a lot of time but still have that baking itch, quick breads may be the solution. Instead of using more time-involved yeast, quick breads rely on ingredients like baking soda and baking powder for their rise. So, they don't need to be proofed or kneaded, and they're definitely faster to make than yeasted dough. You can also choose your favorite flavor profile for quick breads — everything from banana bread to corn bread, zucchini bread, pumpkin loaves, even green tomato bread.

But, the last thing you want when seeking a quicker recipe is to mess it up, and the biggest mistake you want to watch out for happens when mixing the batter. As you're mixing, the flour's gluten creates structures that bind the batter together. If you over-mix it, you'll end up with too many gluten structures and a tough crumb, and it could make your bread too chewy. If you under-mix your batter, the flour's gluten won't create enough structures, which can give you air bubbles and leave it undercooked. To avoid this, aim to stir the ingredients until they are combined, with no dry flour streaks and no wet egg streaks, then stop stirring.