The Simple Mixing Mistake That Ruins Quick Breads Every Time
When you don't have a lot of time but still have that baking itch, quick breads may be the solution. Instead of using more time-involved yeast, quick breads rely on ingredients like baking soda and baking powder for their rise. So, they don't need to be proofed or kneaded, and they're definitely faster to make than yeasted dough. You can also choose your favorite flavor profile for quick breads — everything from banana bread to corn bread, zucchini bread, pumpkin loaves, even green tomato bread.
But, the last thing you want when seeking a quicker recipe is to mess it up, and the biggest mistake you want to watch out for happens when mixing the batter. As you're mixing, the flour's gluten creates structures that bind the batter together. If you over-mix it, you'll end up with too many gluten structures and a tough crumb, and it could make your bread too chewy. If you under-mix your batter, the flour's gluten won't create enough structures, which can give you air bubbles and leave it undercooked. To avoid this, aim to stir the ingredients until they are combined, with no dry flour streaks and no wet egg streaks, then stop stirring.
Other tips for baking quick breads
As with other baked goods, practice makes perfect, but there are some tricks to making your quick bread come out perfect every time. Light-colored loaf pans are preferable, for example, because they don't absorb as much heat as darker loaf pans. If you only have darker pans in your kitchen, just lower the temperature of your oven so the bottom of your loaf doesn't end up overcooked. Added ingredients like chocolate chips, dried fruit, or nuts can really help your quick bread pop too, but be sure to toss them in flour or cornstarch first so they don't sink to the bottom.
Because the outside of the bread will cook faster than the middle, you'll want to test the doneness with a simple toothpick tip. Skewer your loaf in the middle, and if the toothpick comes out clean, it's done. Though, if you are working with pumpkin or banana loaves, they have extra moisture and may end up under-baked in the center. So in these cases, in addition to testing the center, insert the toothpick a half-inch into the top of the bread to test the crust. That way, you can check for an even bake before you take the loaf out of the oven.