How To Store Homemade Bread For Maximum Freshness

After you've found or created your bread starter, applied Julia Child's dough-smacking technique, waited through multiple proofs, and painstakingly scored a beautiful pattern in your loaf, it can be rather deflating when your homemade bread starts to go stale too soon. C'mon, you just wanted to enjoy the fruits of your labor for longer than just a day. For your next loaf, take this easy storage tip to heart: When putting away your freshly baked bread, slice it in half and place both pieces cut-side down on a cutting board. And then ... walk away?

It sounds ridiculous and looks kinda funny, but for hard-shelled loaves, like sourdough, the exterior crust will actually keep out the air that would otherwise start the staling process for the soft crumb within. Now, this will work for a few days at most, but then you might want to move the bread to a paper bag — or, if you bake a lot of bread, an old-fashioned bread box. Keep it cut-side down.

If you have freshly baked a softer loaf, like brioche, on the other hand, you can wrap it with plastic wrap or aluminum foil, and it will last on your counter for up to five days. The reason it keeps longer than a sourdough or other hard-crusted bread is that it tends to include fattier ingredients, such as milk and butter, which help it retain moisture.