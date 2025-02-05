Do You Have To Use Semolina For Fresh Pasta?

Making pasta from scratch is a straightforward process, but a laborious one, requiring time, patience, and skill. You might have noticed that some of your favorite grocery store dried pastas list semolina flour as their first ingredient, and wondered whether you need to use that type to make pasta at home. Food Republic spoke with Dominick DiBartolomeo, owner of The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills and Domenico's Foods, to get his thoughts.

"The choice of ingredients in pasta dough ... plays a role in texture and flavor," DiBartolomeo explained. "Pasta made with semolina flour has a noticeably coarser texture and a slightly nutty flavor compared to pasta made with other flours, such as all-purpose flour. The higher protein content in semolina promotes greater gluten development, resulting in a firmer, chewier bite."

For this reason, semolina flour is ideal for making "any pasta shape that needs to maintain its structure, especially thick or textured varieties like penne, rigatoni, orecchiette, fusilli, and other shapes commonly paired with hearty sauces." Semolina has a natural ability to hold its shaped, and, DiBartolomeo added, "This durability makes [it] ideal for achieving the perfect al dente texture" when cooking.

Ultimately, though, according to DiBartolomeo, "There's no definitive right or wrong choice — it all comes down to personal preference." So go ahead and use whatever flour you have on hand to make fresh pasta — just know that semolina works best for certain shapes.