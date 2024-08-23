The Best Flour For Egg Vs Egg-Free Pasta Dough

For many food lovers, making your own pasta is high up on the cooking bucket list, right next to making your own bread. Whether you're making noodles to dry and save for some weeknight pasta recipes, or you're looking to make the best pasta shape for your sauce, having this skill in your kitchen arsenal will make friends and family line up for your epic dinner parties. But since pasta only requires a few ingredients — like flour, eggs, and salt — using the right ones is vital to the final product. So which flour is actually the best when it comes to making fresh pasta? Well, that depends on the kind you're making.

When deciding which type of pasta to make, know that pasta containing eggs is gorgeously tender, and lends itself well to stuffed pastas like ravioli because it's easy to roll out and shape. Its eggless counterpart, on the other hand, is sturdier and is perfect for dishes that include heavy, hearty sauces, like a rich ragù, or baked dishes like lasagna.

If you're making egg pasta, using white flour is best because it contains less protein, helping it to achieve a luxuriously soft texture. Eggless pasta, which should be more firm and chewy, is best made with semolina flour, thanks to its higher protein content that creates a sturdier dough.