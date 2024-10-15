The Best Flour To Use When Making Pasta

If your comfort food list starts and ends with pasta, you're not the only one. According to the National Pasta Organization, the average American eats up to 20 pounds of it every year, and we love it so much at Food Republic that we've got at least 24 recipes for easy weeknight pasta dinners so that we can eat pasta any night of the week.

If you're ready to take your love of spaghetti and tagliatelle to the next level, it's also pretty easy to make your own fresh pasta at home with just a few simple ingredients. But don't go reaching for any old flour if you're going to make homemade fettuccine or pappardelle, according to Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., the Chef and Owner of Jasper's Restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri. If you want to make restaurant-quality fresh pasta like the kind he serves in his award-winning Italian restaurant, the chef recommends using an "00" variety of flour, which is an Italian flour made with durum wheat that's got a smooth texture similar to American cake flour.

"In the Italian flour grading system, '00' is the highest grade, indicating an extremely fine grind," said Chef Mirabile, adding that the fine feel of the flour makes a big difference when you're kneading and rolling out the pasta dough.