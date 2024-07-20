How To Pick Out The Best Dried Pasta At The Grocery Store

Making pasta from scratch can be intimidating, but the good news is, you don't need to do all that extra work to eat delicious Italian food. You can find good-quality dried pasta at the grocery store — as long as you know what to look for.

First things first: Avoid products that don't let you peek into their contents. Visual inspection is crucial in selecting dried pasta, and one of the things you must look at is its color. Go for those that are opaque and pale yellow since this is an indication that the product was dried slowly over low temperatures — somewhere between 175 and 195 degrees Fahrenheit.

Manufacturers dry the extruded pasta pieces, so their moisture content goes from 31% down to 12 to 13%, making them stable and impervious to spoiling during storage. However, the danger with treating pasta at high temperatures for a quicker process is that its outer surface dries much faster than its inner one. With an uneven internal moisture content, the product cracks more easily during storage. Quick drying can also burn the starch content in its dough and lend it a golden-yellow hue, plus a bitter taste.

In comparison, slow drying allows the cut pasta pieces to remain relaxed, thus preserving their integrity. As a result, they cook faster and absorb water more evenly, creating that desirable al dente texture. Drying pasta slowly also creates minimal alteration to the dough's gluten, making it easier for the digestive system to break it down.