Why You Should Try Using A Sous Vide To Cook Pork Chops

Of all the ways technology has improved the life of home cooks, sous vide is perhaps one of the most interesting cooking apparatuses since the Foreman grill. Food Republic asked Rich Parente, chef and owner of the Clock Tower Grill in Brewster, New York, for his take on why it's so great for pork chops. "This process of vacuum-sealing meat and cooking it in a water bath at a low, consistent temperature makes pork chops so tender and is pretty fool-proof," Parente says.

A sous vide machine guarantees the exact temperature used to cook the chop while bathing it in its own juices. If this sounds like an expensive piece of hardware straight out of the Jetsons' kitchen, don't worry. "You can't cook something sous vide without a machine (sometimes called an immersion circulator), but nowadays you can find a good one for about $70," Parente explains. "I think it's a great tool to have in your arsenal."

Parente goes on to explain how a sous vide machine works for the cooking times of different pork chop cuts. "The process would be the same for a boneless or bone-in cut. Just make sure to watch the temperature — a probe thermometer is a handy tool." So whether you like a thick chop with a hefty bone or want to make a Chicago-style pork chop sandwich, this machine is exactly what you need to level up your recipe.