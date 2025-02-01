Where's The Best Spot In The Oven For Reheating Pizza And Maintaining A Crispy Crust?

While there's no small amount of debate surrounding the best way to reheat leftover pizza, many people have access to the good old oven, making it an easy choice. However, not just any place inside the appliance is best for getting a crispy crust. How you arrange food in your oven really matters for the best results.

Fast and hot reheating methods crisp up pizza crust without burning the toppings or drying out the sauce, so long as you put your pizza as close to the heating element as possible. Most conventional ovens use a bottom element for everything except broiling, so place your pizza on the bottommost rack, preferably on a pan or pizza stone. Since the heat rises, it will crisp up the bottom of the crust, while re-melting your cheese and warming up the toppings. If you were to place the pie on the topmost rack, it would take longer to heat up, causing the slices to dry out over time before the crust's texture can improve.

On the other hand, if your heating element is at the top of your oven, put the pizza on the top rack and lay foil over the slices, to protect the toppings from harsh direct heat. Different types of ovens distribute their heat in unique ways, so it's vital to understand your appliance when figuring out how to treat your leftovers.