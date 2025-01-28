Shake It Up With Little Leaf Farms For A Chance At $10,000

Whether you're cooking for a family of five or making dinner for one, preparing salads is an important, yet time-consuming aspect of a well-balanced diet. There's the buying fresh ingredients, using them before they start to go droopy, and of course, the chopping — always, the chopping.

With Little Leaf Farms greenhouse-grown salad kits, there's no chopping required. The salad savants use innovative technology to bring the crispest greens to consumers with none of the hassle of creating your own salad bar at home. Little Leaf Farms salads come in three varieties: Crispy Caesar, Southwest, and Sesame Ginger, all of which can be found at a retailer near you with the help of the easy-to-use store locator.

All three salads showcase the brand's Baby Crispy Green Leaf Lettuce as a base, along with delicious toppings that make each variety a unique feast. The Sesame Ginger salad kit comes with Thai wonton strips, almond slices, and toasted quinoa, while the Southwest Salad features a Mexican cheese mix with chili-lime tortilla strips and corn. Crispy Caesar features the classic dish's customary toppings: parmesan and garlicky croutons in a creamy dressing.

Since Little Leaf Farms grows its leafy greens in state-of-the-art indoor greenhouses, the company can deliver fresh, crispy, long-lasting leafy greens to customers all year round. Through sustainable growing practices like utilizing captured rainwater and the natural power of the sun and delivering the greens to grocery stores within 24 hours of harvesting, Little Leaf Farms' lettuce is consistently crunchy and delicious, creating an enhanced salad-eating experience. And because the greens are grown hands-free from seeding to harvesting and without pesticides, herbicides, or fungicides, you can shake up your salad and enjoy it right out of the container—no washing required.

For especially passionate salad shakers, you can enter to win the brand's epic Show Us Your Shake Contest with a grand prize of $10,000.

