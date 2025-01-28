Shake It Up With Little Leaf Farms For A Chance At $10,000
Whether you're cooking for a family of five or making dinner for one, preparing salads is an important, yet time-consuming aspect of a well-balanced diet. There's the buying fresh ingredients, using them before they start to go droopy, and of course, the chopping — always, the chopping.
With Little Leaf Farms greenhouse-grown salad kits, there's no chopping required. The salad savants use innovative technology to bring the crispest greens to consumers with none of the hassle of creating your own salad bar at home. Little Leaf Farms salads come in three varieties: Crispy Caesar, Southwest, and Sesame Ginger, all of which can be found at a retailer near you with the help of the easy-to-use store locator.
All three salads showcase the brand's Baby Crispy Green Leaf Lettuce as a base, along with delicious toppings that make each variety a unique feast. The Sesame Ginger salad kit comes with Thai wonton strips, almond slices, and toasted quinoa, while the Southwest Salad features a Mexican cheese mix with chili-lime tortilla strips and corn. Crispy Caesar features the classic dish's customary toppings: parmesan and garlicky croutons in a creamy dressing.
Since Little Leaf Farms grows its leafy greens in state-of-the-art indoor greenhouses, the company can deliver fresh, crispy, long-lasting leafy greens to customers all year round. Through sustainable growing practices like utilizing captured rainwater and the natural power of the sun and delivering the greens to grocery stores within 24 hours of harvesting, Little Leaf Farms' lettuce is consistently crunchy and delicious, creating an enhanced salad-eating experience. And because the greens are grown hands-free from seeding to harvesting and without pesticides, herbicides, or fungicides, you can shake up your salad and enjoy it right out of the container—no washing required.
For especially passionate salad shakers, you can enter to win the brand's epic Show Us Your Shake Contest with a grand prize of $10,000.
How to enter the Show Us Your Shake Contest
While Little Leaf Farms offers year-round health and taste benefits, for a limited time, the company is taking its favorite salad-dressing technique and using it to up the stakes in a major way. In a partnership with celebrity fitness influencer Caleb Marshall, otherwise known as The Fitness Marshall, Little Leaf Farms is offering a $10,000 prize to the winner of the Show Us Your Shake Contest, which is running now through Friday, February 7th.
To participate in this contest, entrants must upload a video to Instagram or TikTok showing off their most creative take on shaking salads. The video can be no longer than 60 seconds and must contain the hashtag #ShowUsYourShakeContest as well as a tag to @LittleLeafFarms. Whether you're a single-hander, a double-hander, or have an entirely new method of salad dressing magic up your sleeve, make sure to have fun with your video. The top five submissions will be announced in a video by Marshall on Instagram and TikTok on Thursday, February 27th, who will then anoint the Show Us Your Shake grand prize winner.
Little Leaf Farms' commitment to sustainability
Little Leaf Farms uses state-of-the-art technology and eco-friendly growing practices in its greenhouses. The company waters its crops using mobile gutter systems that allow for a finely-tuned irrigation process fed by captured rainwater sterilized by UV light. This creates a system that uses 90% less water than equivalent lettuce grown in fields. The company also uses natural sunlight to grow its leafy greens, and supplements with efficient LED lights only when needed.
Little Leaf Farms' growing methods stand in stark contrast to other lettuce on grocery store shelves. Most lettuce travels thousands of miles from the West Coast before it reaches stores, utilizing more fuel and sacrificing freshness with each day spent on the truck. Little Leaf Farms has designed each step of its growing process to bring customers leafy greens that will remain fresh much longer after purchasing, delivering lettuce from its greenhouses to grocery stores within 24 hours and growing without the use of chemical pesticides, herbicides, and fungicides.
The company also packages its leafy greens in clamshell packaging made with post-consumer recycled plastic, which helps ensure that packaged leafy greens stay fresh and unbruised and makes mixing salads a breeze: simply add the toppings and dressing to the greens still in their container, close the lid, and shake. This will help you get an evenly tossed salad without losing any ingredients over the side of a mixing bowl.
Take your salad kits beyond the bowl
While Little Leaf Farms salads are perfectly enjoyable exactly as is, they also open up doors to a world of other nutritious, time-effective meals. With a tortilla and a little roasted chicken, any salad can become a delicious wrap. Because the lettuce featured in their salad kits doesn't need to be washed, just add cooked chicken to the box with dressing and other toppings, shake to combine, and divide among the tortillas. You can put the dressing aside and combine the dry ingredients before storing in aluminum foil to meal-prep future lunches. Either add the dressing when it's time to eat or pour it into a bowl as a dip.
For those looking to up their protein content, a quick and cheap way to do so is to use beans to supplement your salad kit. Which beans you choose depends on the type of salad you're eating. Black beans are a natural starting point for a Southwest salad, while garbanzo beans are perfect for Caesar salad. If you're using Little Leaf Farms' Sesame Ginger Salad Kit, consider edamame.
For a really outside-the-box hack, try using Little Leaf Farms Crispy Caesar Salad Kit to make a chicken Caesar salad pizza. To create this delicacy, which is sure to be a hit at dinner parties, coat the chicken with egg, parmesan, breadcrumbs, and spices, then bake with the pizza dough. Once the base is out of the oven, top with your dressed Caesar salad and whatever add-ons you'd like: olives, anchovies, and capers are all good options.