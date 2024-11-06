The Secret To Upgrading Bagged Salad Is Already In Your Pantry
Quick meals don't have to taste basic. If you want something fast, healthy, and delicious, there's an easy way to level up a bagged salad for extra flavor and an added protein punch.
In addition to enhancing bagged salads with leftovers in your fridge, such as cooked meats and vegetables, you can also turn to your pantry for a fast upgrade. If you have prepackaged salad greens and are feeling uninspired by them, a can of beans can substantially add protein and level up your lettuce in minutes.
Virtually any type of canned beans can be added to a salad, so choosing the right ones just depends on the flavor profile you're in the mood for. It's also fine to use the beans straight out of the can (while you can heat them first if you'd like, it's not necessary to cook canned beans before eating). It's also not mandatory to drain and rinse your canned beans, though doing so significantly reduces their sodium content (sodium goes down 36% with draining alone and 41% with both draining and rinsing).
A bean for every salad
If your bagged salad is a kit already containing toppings and dressing, choosing the right beans to accompany it should be fairly easy. With a southwestern mix, for instance, the addition of black beans is a delicious no-brainer (though you could also go with pinto beans for some Spanish flair). Pinto beans or refried beans are a natural choice for taco salad, and garbanzo beans are a good option for Caesar or Mediterranean salad. (If you need more ideas, check out this guide to 15 types of beans and what dishes to use them in.)
If your prepackaged salad contains greens only, there's a lot of room to play with your protein add-on. You can't really go wrong with whatever type of beans you pull from the pantry — it's really just a matter of taste. Kidney beans, lima beans, red beans, navy beans — do some experimenting with the salad dressings and other toppings you have on hand. You might just invent your new favorite salad combination!