The Secret To Upgrading Bagged Salad Is Already In Your Pantry

Quick meals don't have to taste basic. If you want something fast, healthy, and delicious, there's an easy way to level up a bagged salad for extra flavor and an added protein punch.

In addition to enhancing bagged salads with leftovers in your fridge, such as cooked meats and vegetables, you can also turn to your pantry for a fast upgrade. If you have prepackaged salad greens and are feeling uninspired by them, a can of beans can substantially add protein and level up your lettuce in minutes.

Virtually any type of canned beans can be added to a salad, so choosing the right ones just depends on the flavor profile you're in the mood for. It's also fine to use the beans straight out of the can (while you can heat them first if you'd like, it's not necessary to cook canned beans before eating). It's also not mandatory to drain and rinse your canned beans, though doing so significantly reduces their sodium content (sodium goes down 36% with draining alone and 41% with both draining and rinsing).